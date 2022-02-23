FDLE, Taylor and Dixie sheriffs, to host news conference in Taylor County

Submit Release
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are holding a press conference today to share details about the shooting of a Taylor County sheriff’s deputy last night, information about the suspect, the Blue Alert and its subsequent cancellation.   Who: Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett, Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler and FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez. When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Time:  2 p.m. Where: Taylor County Emergency Operations Center (EOC)               591 East Highway 27               Perry, FL   For reporters and outlets outside of the region, the press conference will be streamed on FDLE’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FDLEpage.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

