Governor Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Millcreek Township School District to Grow Manufacturing Career Opportunities in Erie

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Millcreek Township School District, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to enhance a student-run program and boost awareness of available opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

“Manufacturing has long had a key role in the commonwealth’s history,” said Gov. Wolf. “This Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career funding will boost high school students’ interest in modern manufacturing career opportunities and ensure the future of this important industry in Pennsylvania.”

Millcreek Township School District was awarded $99,730 to expand its McDowell Senior High School manufacturing program, which was funded originally by an MTTC grant in December 2019. The district plans to use the new funding award to enhance the successful program. Funds will be used to add a part-time CNC Specialist, purchase an Epson DTG Printer to expand the Graphics Division, provide OSHA safety training for new students entering the program, continue efforts to recruit students, and more.

To date, 22 students completed the program in its first year and 60 students are currently enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year. So far this school year, McDowell students have manufactured 7,137 parts for seven manufacturing companies in the Erie area. The expansion of this program will lead to increased capabilities, student participation, production capacity, manufacturers engaged, and students prepared for advanced manufacturing job opportunities.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 62 projects and invested more than $14.2 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf administration's commitment to manufacturing or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website

