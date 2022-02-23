Generations Homecare System Co-CEO, Lisa Ferden on the All-In-One Solution for Homecare Providers Around the World

Lisa Ferden, Co-CEO, Generations Homecare System

CEOCFO interviews Generations Homecare System Co-CEO Lisa Ferden, on their Secure, All-In-One, Electronic Visit Verification System for Homecare Providers

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, US, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Lisa Ferden, Co-CEO of Mount Pleasant, MI-based Generations Homecare System, a homecare software company with an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solution.

“We certainly have a great product and service, however; what I hope sets our company apart are the people that our clients encounter. There are many people that play a role in this organization, and I have really come to understand and believe how important it is to make sure that they are happy, are doing great work, and are really satisfied because that translates to the customers’ experience,” said Lisa Ferden during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse.

When asked what is the focus behind Generations Homecare System, Lisa Ferden said, “Two decades ago, I started this company with my husband and business partner Lance. We started this company to provide a secure platform for homecare agencies to use in order to deliver a critical service. Generations was created with ease of use, security, and documentation in mind, and our team is committed to that promise to this day.” She continued discussing the security of their platform, “All data in Generations is in the cloud, which means all data is backed up and secure. That is part of our service and our commitment to our clients. Both privacy and security of data is top of mind in everything that we do.”

As for how their software is licensed out to their customers, Lisa Ferden shared, “Generations is licensed by user, by location. Additionally, for agencies that want the added value of real-time visit verification, we offer that as an add-on service.”

When asked the potential market and number of providers, Lisa Ferden told Lynn, “We currently serve a global market, and the need for safe in-home care grows by the day, which means the number of providers grows by the day. We’ve enjoyed providing our service to homecare providers throughout North and South America and work with an agency in Ireland. Singapore is our first location in SE Asia, and we’re currently exploring other regional opportunities in the area. It’s exciting to see the industry evolve and expand.”

Asked if their interface to the HHAeXchange for Alabama is a typical engagement, Lisa Ferden replied, “Yes, this is a typical engagement for us and an area where we've seen a lot of success. We are thrilled to be helping providers across the country meet requirements for their state's Medicaid programs. Alabama, for example, is a state where providers can utilize the Generations interface to HHAeXchange and meet the criteria set by the 21st Century Cures Act. Agencies that use Generations for numerous facets of their business, including HR, patient management, billing, CRM, reporting, secure messaging, real-time visit verification, and more appreciate the ease of sending visit data to HHAeXchange for processing”

Explaining what has changed since COVID, Lisa Ferden offered, “One of the things we implemented early on when the pandemic first unfolded was caregiver screening. This is a way for agencies to screen the caregivers for symptoms before they reported for work, and that was being done every before the start of a shift. If the caregiver did not pass the screening process, their supervisor was notified.”

Describing some of the features and tools in Generations Homecare System, Lisa Ferden told CEOCFO, "It certainly depends on the customer. Generations has been around for 20 years, and we have many features and tools available for our clients to use. Generations handles scheduling, onboarding, billing and payroll, applications, reports, and much more. It eliminates the need for paper and instead offers a secure, HIPAA-compliant solution. It provides the innovative technology and critical services needed in today’s digital environment. We continue to listen to the needs of our clients and are committed to giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

