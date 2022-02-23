Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,278 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania Reaches New COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has reached a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone with 95 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older receiving at least one vaccination.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

As of today, February 23, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, the Department of Health released updated post-vaccination data which continues to show that COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“If you still have not received your COVID-19 vaccination, second dose or booster, I urge you to visit a vaccine provider today,” said Gov. Wolf.

Vaccines are free and available across the commonwealth. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

You just read:

Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania Reaches New COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.