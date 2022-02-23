Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania Reaches New COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has reached a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone with 95 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older receiving at least one vaccination.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

As of today, February 23, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, the Department of Health released updated post-vaccination data which continues to show that COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“If you still have not received your COVID-19 vaccination, second dose or booster, I urge you to visit a vaccine provider today,” said Gov. Wolf.

Vaccines are free and available across the commonwealth. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.