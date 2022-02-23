Read more about Black History Month 2022: Honoring Those Who Served, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams

POSTED ON February 23, 2022

Today’s Black History Month feature is Lt. Gen. Darryl A Williams, the 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Lt. Gen. Williams is a native of Alexandria, Va. He graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1983 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

A career Field Artillery officer, Lt. Gen. Williams most recently served as the Commander, NATO Allied Land Command, in Izmir, Turkey. Prior to this, he served as the Commander, United States Army Africa (USARAF), in Vicenza, Italy; the Deputy Chief of Staff G3/5/7 of United States Army in Europe, located in Wiesbaden, Germany; the Deputy Commanding General for Support for the 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea; and Commanding General for the United States Army Warrior Transition Command and Assistant Surgeon General for Warrior Care and Transition.

In addition to these assignments, Lt. Gen. Williams has served in key leadership positions at the tactical, operational and strategic levels to include Battery Commander deployed in support of OPERATION DESERT SHIELD/DESERT STORM; Commander, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division and Fire and Effects Coordinator, 1st Armored Division deployed in support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM; Deputy Director for Soldier Comprehensive Fitness, Department of the Army G3/5/7; and while commanding USARAF in 2014, he was involved with OPERATION UNITED ASSISTANCE fighting against the Ebola outbreak in Liberia.

He assumed duties as the 60th Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy in July of 2018.

His military education includes the Field Artillery Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Command and General Staff College, School of Advanced Military Studies, and the United States Naval War College. He holds Masters’ degrees in Leadership Development, Military Art and Science, and National Security and Strategic Studies.

His awards and decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Parachutist Badge, Presidential Service Badge, and the Army Staff Identification Badge.