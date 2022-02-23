Submit Release
Freezin' for a Reason! Employees of Georgia DCS participated in the Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge

ATLANTA -  On February 19, 2021, employees of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision participated in the Special Olympics of Georgia Polar Plunge -- Freezin’ for a Reason!

 

Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising effort benefiting Special Olympics and many states across the nation participate in this annual event through the efforts of their Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) program. Proceeds raised go to help provide free year-round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 26,620 athletes. 

 

DCS Executive Operations Director Sandra Thomas states, “DCS takes very seriously our mission to become a supportive part of the communities we serve.  I am consistently in awe of the selfless acts of our DCS employees and this effort represents our department’s values of selfless service and teamwork.”

 

DCS employees contributed over $5,500 towards the Polar Plunge to assist SOGA’s goal in helping send athletes to the state games and fund other important parts of SOGA’s operation.

 

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

 

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

 

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold individuals accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

 

Media Contacts:

 

Brian Tukes, Director of External Affairs

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected] 

470-217-6539

 

Jamelle Washington, Public Information Officer 

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

404-561-4590

 

