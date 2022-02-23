With Rising Investment In Wind Energy, The Geotechnical Services Market Is Expected To Reach $2 Billion As Per The Business Research Company's Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the geotechnical services market, rising investments in wind energy are expected to propel the growth of the geotechnical services market going forward. The technique of using the wind to generate mechanical power or electricity is referred to as wind energy. It necessitates the use of particularly tailored geotechnical exploration and data analysis approaches to manage risks at various phases of project development. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, wind energy accounted for $24.6 billion of investment in 2020 in the USA. The offshore wind pipeline in the United States rose by 24% year over year, with 35,324 MW at various phases of development. Therefore, the rising investment in wind energy is driving the growth of the geotechnical services market.



Request for a sample of the global geotechnical services market report

The global geotechnical services market size is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2021 to $2.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geotechnical service market is expected to reach $2.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Technological advancement is gaining popularity amongst geotechnical services market trends. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. In July 2021, Ryder Geotechnical Limited, a UK-based geotechnical services provider, launched its new geotechnical data analysis solution, Hadrian Cloud Services. Hadrian is an analytical and visualization tool that allows users to easily interact with and interrogate geotechnical data and provide detailed design. It also offers hassle-free geotechnical insight via intuitive controls, and speeds up the responsive, data-driven design decisions and helps streamline the offshore construction project.

Major players in the geotechnical services market are AECOM, AMEC Engineering, Arup Group, Bechtel Group, CH2M HILL, Fugro, Gardline Limited, Geoquip Marine Group, HDR Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Kiewit Corporation, Stantec, Tetra Tech, Turner Construction and WSP Global.

The global geotechnical services market is segmented by product type into underground city space engineering, slope and excavation engineering, ground and foundation engineering; by networking technology into wired, wireless; by application into municipal engineering, hydraulic engineering, bridge and tunnel engineering, mining engineering, marine engineering, national defense engineering, building construction, others.

North America was the largest region in the geotechnical services market in 2021. The regions covered in the geotechnical service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide geotechnical services market overviews, geotechnical services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, geotechnical services market segments and geographies, geotechnical services market trends, geotechnical services market drivers, geotechnical services market restraints, geotechnical services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Wind Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020 - By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Mining Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Underground Mining Machinery, Surface Mining Machinery, Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing, And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Machinery), By Function Type (Transportation, Processing, Excavation), By Application (Coal, Mineral, Metal), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/