Companies In The Fingerprint Sensor Market Focus On Technological Advancement To Strengthen Their Position As Per The Business Research Company's Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the fingerprint sensor market, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the fingerprint sensor sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2019, Fingerprint Cards, a Sweden-based biometric company, launched its first optical fingerprint sensor, FPC1610, based on optical technology. This sensor would be placed inside the display of the smartphone. The new FPC1610 sensor has better image quality, which leads to improved biometric functionality, and it has a very thin form aspect, allowing it to be put between the battery and the display.



The global fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $4.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fingerprint scanner market size is expected to reach $9.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The fingerprint sensor market analysis states that the high adoption of biometrics by governments is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. In offices, fingerprint sensors are crucial for biometric identification and attendance monitoring. Governments across the world are now adopting fingerprint sensors in their use. For instance, according to the Biometric Update, a US-based online source that provides information about the global biometrics sector, in October 2019, police units in the UK adopted mobile fingerprint scanners to use on the streets. This will help the police to fetch the identity of the suspect within 60 seconds if the fingerprint matches the fingerprints that are already in police databases. The INK Biometrics mobile biometric solution will be used with the crossmatch fingerprint sensor device.

Major players in the fingerprint sensor market are Cogent Systems Inc., Anviz Global, Apple Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Idex Biometrics ASA, NEC Corporation, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, BIO-key International, Crucialtec, Hid Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Novatek Microelectronics, and Secugen Corporation.

The global fingerprint sensor market is segmented by type into area and touch sensors, swipe sensors; by technology into capacitive, optical, thermal, ultrasonic; by sensor technology into 2D, 3D; by application into consumer electronics, government and law enforcement, military, defense, and aerospace, travel and immigration, banking and finance, commercial, healthcare, smart homes, others.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest global fingerprint scanner market share in 2021. The regions covered in the fingerprint sensors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide fingerprint sensor market overviews, fingerprint sensor market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, fingerprint sensor market segments and geographies, fingerprint sensor market trends, fingerprint sensor market drivers, fingerprint sensor market restraints, fingerprint sensor market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

