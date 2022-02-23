Coach Jeremy Williams, Owner of Red Hawk Coaching Customizes the Coaching Experience for Houston, TX Real Estate Agents

Jeremy Williams Red Hawk Coaching Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar

While coaching options are available for Houston, Texas real estate agents, coaching from a box doesn’t address the individual's needs or circumstances.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate industry is crowded with coaching organizations and "gurus" that offer coaching services leaving Real Estate Agents in the Greater Houston, Texas are asking the question, "Who do I hire?" While there are many coaching options available, Real Estate Agents will often find that large coaching organizations offer coaching services that are generalized and not specific to an individual's needs or circumstances. Everyone is created unique, and that is what creates the opportunity to uniquely identify and stand out in the crowded field as a real estate sales professional. Unfortunately, these large coaching organizations coach on what has worked for one person, or real estate team, must work for everyone. One may hear catchy phrases like "success leaves clues", and while this is a truthy statement, others' successes do not necessarily determine someone else's successes.

Why do these large real estate coaching organizations continue to attract real estate agents to their programs? The consistent pattern that turns up is that these organizations will tout their top producing clients and their results in a very convincing marketing effort. These organizations, all for a hefty fee of course, will offer additional mastermind breakout sessions, events featuring a panel of top real estate agents, and conferences/conventions. Guarantees and promises that their program will make a real estate agent successful just like one of their top performers often does not translate to their business. Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams, Owner of Red Hawk Coaching based out of the Houston, Texas area has seen this approach by these large coaching organizations since entering the real estate industry back in 2004. It was because of the experiences of real estate agents with these programs over the years that in 2017 Jeremy launched Red Hawk Coaching to be different and to serve the specific needs of the individual agent or real estate team.

Red Hawk Coaching is an industry leader in providing real estate coaching services for real estate agents in the Greater Houston area and across Texas. The coaching program is a month-to-month opportunity with no contracts. 30 minute appointments are scheduled on a weekly basis to discuss specific challenges both in business and life that are preventing someone from maximizing their potential, to develop an action plan, and to hold an agent accountable to their actions and plan. Jeremy realizes as a coach that everyone is uniquely made and brings attributes to the table that may differ from another client. He also realizes someone's circumstances may vary from someone else that is also focused on being an elite real estate sales professional. Jeremy coaches both on business and life because they both are deeply entangled where most large coaching organizations focus solely on business. The ultimate goal for Jeremy is to assist other real estate agents to soar both in business and life. The results from his clients are evidence that the coaching process works.

In the last couple of weeks, Jeremy's clients have been making waves in the real estate industry. Lisa Guzman, real estate agent brokered by eXp Realty in San Antonio, announced the launch of a SUCCESS Space making it one of only 6 in the country. Ana Sanchez, real estate agent brokered by 1st Choice Realty Group, did a photo shoot for a listing opportunity that will be in the millions. Lisa Cruse, real estate agent brokered by Keller Williams Realty Northeast in Livingston, Texas, was recognized as the #7 individual agent for both listings and buyer units in a brokerage of 250+ agents. Stephanie Cribbs, real estate agent brokered by Southern Style Realty, hosted a successful health and fitness event in Harmony located in North Houston/Spring, Texas with over 200 attendees. Audra Vega, brokered by Key Realty in McAllen, Texas closed her first million dollar property. Danae Wheat, Owner of OnPoint Transactions hired her ninth team member, and only a little over a year ago was a solopreneur. Monica Bresofski, Broker and Owner of One Property GRP in Magnolia, Texas, continues to add more and more quality agents to her growing team. Jerry Walker, real estate agent brokered by eXp Realty in Montgomery, Texas is closing on 4 transactions just this week. These are just a few of the successes being celebrated with clients coaching with Red Hawk Coaching.

Jeremy Williams has been coaching real estate agents and small business owners since 2010. From 2004 - 2010, Jeremy built a successful real estate sales business with Keller Williams Realty. From 2010 - 2017, Jeremy worked for some of the largest real estate brokerage offices in the Greater Houston, Texas area including: Keller Williams Realty Northeast, Keller Williams Houston Memorial, and Keller Williams The Woodlands and Magnolia. Coaching individual real estate agents, team leads, real estate brokers and other real estate industry related partners, Jeremy's intention is to customize the experience of coaching to those seeking greater of themselves.

Jeremy is also the Best-Selling Author of the book, Survive Scale Soar - The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve. Outside of business, Jeremy enjoys spending time with his wife, two amazing children, and his two dogs. For more information regarding the coaching services offered by Jeremy Williams, Owner of Red Hawk Coaching, schedule a FREE business strategy call today.