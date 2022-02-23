ExpressJet Airlines Names Hiwot Taddesse FAR 119 Director of Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this position, Taddesse is responsible for oversight of ExpressJet’s Flight Operations, In-Flight Operations, Operational Support Center, Crew Scheduling and Training, coordinating FAA regulatory compliance and working with related Associations. She previously served as FAR 119 System Chief Pilot for ExpressJet. Taddesse advanced, in her 16-year career with the company, through a variety of positions from Pilot to Crew Resource Management Facilitator, Captain, Flight Operations Supervisor, Assistant Chief Pilot and the Manager of Line Operations.
“Hiwot has been an asset with her contributions to our company over the past 16 years, and we feel she will help guide the success of our operation during ExpressJet’s continuing journey,” says ExpressJet Acting CEO John Greenlee.
Taddesse is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and holds a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of experience as a regional airline. ExpressJet operates its leisure brand aha!, which provides travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. The company is expanding its service with specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com
Other