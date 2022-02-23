FREMONT COUNTY DUI TASK FORCE TO FOCUS ON IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT DURING 1A/2A REGIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS IN LANDER, RIVERTON

Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist

(307) 856-1341 (office) (307) 431-1803 (cell)

Pete Abrams, WYDOT Law Enforcement Liaison

(307) 277-5696

For this week’s Class 1A/2A regional basketball tournaments in Lander and Riverton, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations.

Before the four 8-team tournaments, the DUI Task Force wants to remind fans to be responsible and never drive impaired.

“Enjoy your time in Fremont County at the tournaments, but remember that our officers, deputies and troopers are always looking for impaired drivers,” said Chief Chris Konija of the Shoshoni Police Department. “Law enforcement in Fremont County is serious about impaired driving, and you should be, too. Never drive impaired.” Chief Konija added.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and BIA Wind River police departments.

During 2021, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), Fremont County had 784 traffic crashes. There were 56 alcohol-related crashes and 8 people died as a result of these alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County during 2021. During January 2022, there was one reported alcohol-related crash in Fremont County.

“As always, you can expect the Fremont County DUI Task Force to be patrolling for impaired drivers and to respond immediately to any reports of impaired driving. Please, don’t drink and drive, or you will suffer the consequences,” said Konija.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

· Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911.

· Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.