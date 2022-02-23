Submit Release
Two Minors Rescued after ATV Goes Through Lake Memphremagog Ice

On Friday, February 18, at approximately 10:59 a.m., the Vermont Warden Service, along with Newport Fire Department and Newport Police Department, responded to a report of an ATV operated by two minors going through the ice of Lake Memphremagog, near Horseneck Island.

Upon arrival to the scene, Newport Fire Department was able to successfully retrieve the two minors from the ice using the department’s tracked side-by-side.  They were brought back to shore and treated and evaluated for early signs of hypothermia.

The minors were transported to North Country Hospital in Newport and released later that day.

Investigation revealed the two minors were operating their ATV west on the ice of Lake Memphremagog.  They encountered a pressure crack in the ice and broke through, fully submerging their ATV in approximately five to six feet of standing water on top of the ice.

The two minors were able to call for help while standing on top of the four-wheeler.  The ATV was later removed from the Ice.

