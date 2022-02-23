Global Telepathology Service Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,788 Million Mark by 2028, at a 12.15% CAGR | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

[207+ Pages Research Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Telepathology Service Market size & share revenue is predicted to grow approximately 1,788 (USD Million) by 2028, with a CAGR of around 12.15% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, strategies, and sales are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Canada Health Infoway, GE Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., TeleConsult Europe (TCE), SRL Diagnostics, Universal Service Administrative Company, Telemedicine Clinic, Apollo Telehealth, University Health Network., and others.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Telepathology Service Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 645.37 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,788 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.15% between 2022 and 2028.”

This is a professional and comprehensive report about the main and secondary drivers of the Telepathology Service market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Telepathology Service? How big is the Telepathology Service Market?

Market Overview:

The electronic transmission of high-quality pathological data over a long distance using telecommunications technologies is described as telepathology. It paves the way for the transport of high-resolution image-rich pathological data between locations for research, diagnostic, and educational needs. This technology's applications include an expert opinion on emergency services, referral cases, quality assurance, educational training, diagnosis, conferences, and gatherings. Telepathology is a relatively new technology that makes use of developments in communications to contact patients in remote locations and offer the best diagnostic inference to a distance healthcare practitioner.

Telepathology is a technology-driven medical industry segment. It's a cutting-edge digital imaging and telecommunications technology that's revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered around the world.

Leading Market Players of the Industry:

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Canada Health Infoway

GE Healthcare

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

TeleConsult Europe (TCE)

SRL Diagnostics

Universal Service Administrative Company

Telemedicine Clinic

Apollo Telehealth

University Health Network

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the telepathology service market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the telepathology service market forward?

What are the telepathology service industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the telepathology service market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the telepathology service market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Leading Trends, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by System, by Implementation, by End-User, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Telepathology Service Market: Growth Factors

Escalating occurrence of chronic ailments to boosting the market trends

A rise in the acceptance of Telepathology in case of medical emergency along with the need for enhancing the patient diagnostic imaging procedures will scale up the market growth. Apart from this, the need for reducing high costs related to conventional diagnostics is projected to further fuel the growth of the Telepathology service market during the forecast timeline. With old people becoming prone to suffer from chronic ailments such as heart disorders, it has become necessary to use technologically innovative diagnostic & imaging procedures in order to provide them with effective medical treatment. This has culminated in more demand for Telepathology services across the globe.

Moreover, technological breakthroughs and the addition of new features to Telepathology systems are likely to leverage the growth of the Telepathology service market during the forecast timespan. Nonetheless, the high costs of new technology can put brakes on the growth of the industry over the forecast timeframe.

Global Telepathology Service Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 645.37 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,788 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.15% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Canada Health Infoway, GE Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., TeleConsult Europe (TCE), SRL Diagnostics, Universal Service Administrative Company, Telemedicine Clinic, Apollo Telehealth, and University Health Network., among others Key Segment By System, By Implementation, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Telepathology Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

Dynamic system segment to dominate the overall market share during the forecast timeline

The dynamic system segment contributed nearly 59.4% of the overall market share in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR of approximately 12.5% during the period from 2022 to 2028. In dynamic systems, microscopic slide image transfer is made in real-time and this proves beneficial for the pathologist based at a distant location to accurately view the complete slide with different enlargements at his disposal.

Hospitals to lead the end-user segment over the forecast period

The hospital's segment is predicted to accrue nearly USD 1060 million by the end of the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to the rise in the utilization of Telepathology services in the monitoring of various diseases of patients in hospitals. These services also guide the physicians to go for the third opinion from other medical experts before performing surgeries on patients.

Regional Dominance:

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market in terms of value

The growth of the Telepathology service market in North America can be attributed to escalated awareness about the advancement in online technologies across the healthcare & medical sector. Apart from this, the presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure facility and easy availability of high-speed internet will contribute tremendously towards the regional market growth. The U.S. is projected to be a key regional revenue driver of the North American market during the forecast timespan.

Browse the full “Telepathology Service Market By System (Hybrid, Static and Dynamic), By Implementation (Research, Education, Diagnosis and Other), and By End User (Diagnostic Centres and Pathology Clinics, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Research Organisations, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Firms): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/telepathology-service-market

This report segments the telepathology service market as follows:

Global Telepathology Service Market: System Segment Analysis

Hybrid

Static

Dynamic

Global Telepathology Service Market: Implementation Segment Analysis

Research

Education

Diagnosis

Other

Global Telepathology Service Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Diagnostic Centres

Pathology Clinics

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Research Organisations

Pharmaceutical Firms

Biotechnology Firms

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Telepathology Service market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 12.15% between 2022 and 2028.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Telepathology Service market was valued at about US$ 645.37 million in 2021 and is projected to hit roughly US$ 1,788 million by 2028.

On the basis of system segment analysis, the dynamic system segment is expected to dominate the overall market share over the projected timeline.

Over the forecast period, hospitals are expected to dominate the end-user segment.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to make a significant contribution to the entire market in terms of value.

