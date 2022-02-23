Plasma Fractionation Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Plasma Fractionation Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (IVIG, Albumin, Factor VIII, von Willebrand Factor, PCC, Protease Inhibitor), Application (Immunology, Haematology, Critical Care, Rheumatology, Pulmonology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Market growth is driven primarily by factors such as growing usage of immunoglobulins in various healingspaces, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centres), rising elderly population and the growing occurrence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high price of plasma products, limited repayments, and the appearance of recombinant substitutes are anticipated to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Fractionation Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the recently exposed novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the occurrence began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional disaster to a global pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. A number of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small start-ups, have walked forward to cultivate treatments that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. Although, no particular drug has been sanctioned yet for its treatment, based on the positive findings of a number of clinical trials, convalescing plasma (CP) therapy is estimated to increase the survival rate of COVID-19 patients. Hence, centralized agencies of various countries such as the US and India are taking inventiveness to conduct this treatment on patients as quickly as possible, while at the same time conducting the clinical trials to find out the safety and effectiveness of the therapy.

Market Drivers

Immunoglobulins are used as first-level therapy for various neurologic, immunologic, and hematologic conditions. The most common use of immunoglobulin therapy is for the treatment of primary immune disorders and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP). Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is also being considered for a range of neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

In the last time-span, the diagnosis rate of several immunological diseases has increased due to technological advancements. In addition, growing genomic research for describing and identifying immunodeficiency will increase the clinical need for immunoglobulins due to the increased number of diagnosed patients.

Market Opportunities

Haemophilia or haematology illnesses form one of the key application areas of plasma fractionation products. Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder characterized by reduced blood coagulation due to deficiencies in the production or function of coagulation factor VIII. According to the World Federation of Haemophilia, the number of haemophilia patients worldwide was 167,110 in 2011, which increased by 25.9% to 210,454 in 2018. Only 30% of patients are in reality diagnosed with haemophilia, and 25% of them obtain treatment. The rest of the people with haemophilia remain undiagnosed, and nearly 75% of patients get insufficient treatment or no treatment at all.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products (UK), Bio Products Laboratory (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Intas Biopharmaceuticals (India), Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (India), SK Plasma (Republic of Korea), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), KabaFusion (US), Centurion Pharma (Turkey).

Recent Developments

In April 2020, Grifols (Spain) launched 3-mL (900-IU) vial for HyperRAB (rabies immune globulin [human]) in the plasma fractionation market.

In April 2020, Octapharma (Switzerland) collaborated with CSL (Australia), Takeda (Japan), BPL (UK), Biotest (Germany), and LFB (France) to develop a potential plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin therapy for treating COVID-19.

