American SoundBar to Attend Jeep Beach 2022 Event in Daytona, Fla.

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars is slated to attend one of the industry’s most anticipated events of the year.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that it is scheduled to attend the Jeep Beach 2022 Event in Daytona, Fla.

“We are very excited to attend this event that’s being held on April 25-May 1,” said Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, a Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Jeep Beach is one of the largest Jeep only events in the country, attracting 200,000 visitors and 20,000 Jeeps to Daytona Beach, FL in 2019. All 50 states and 26 countries were represented during Jeep Beach Week 2019.

Jeep enthusiasts gather annually in April to check out the industries newest products from over 200 vendors at The Daytona International Speedway. Jeep Beach also hosts official events throughout the week in Daytona Beach, The World’s Most Famous Beach.

Since 2012, Jeep Beach has donated over $2 million to local charities through the event’s week long fund-raising efforts. All proceeds raised are distributed to charities throughout central Florida counties. Title Charities for 2019 included, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia & Flagler Counties, The NASCAR Foundation, The Childhood Cancer Foundation, and The Petty Family Foundation/Victory Junction. Jeep Beach also was able to support over 30 other 501(c)(3) organizations.

For more information, please visit americansoundbar.com/blog.

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

Contact Details:

200 N 1st Street
Suite B2
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
United States

Diana Mendez
American SoundBar
+1 570-369-4010
+1 570-369-4010

