Riverbend Homes Releases List of Available Homes and Homesites

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has unveiled its list of available homes.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Riverbend Homes Group today released its list of available homes and homesites.

“We are very excited about our list of available homes and homesites,” said Riverbend Homes Group Owner Ben Neely.

The available homes and homesites include:

• Westgate No. 1: Located in the gated community of Westgate Estates in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Contemporary farmhouse, 3599 square-feet, 1,300 square feet or porches, separate owner wing, detached casita, custom pool on one acre.

• Westgate No. 2: One acre lot that’s available in the Westgate Estates Horseshoe Bay.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority. The company recently celebrated seven years of building custom luxury homes in Austin, Texas.

In addition, Riverbend Homes Group, has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium "because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you're HVAC system doesn't have to work so hard."

But that’s not all. The company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they're not within the budget. In addition, to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Being able to understand the homeowners' vision and to bring it to life, according to Neely, is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

For more information, please visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about and https://www.riverbend-homes.com/the-process.

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

