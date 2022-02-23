The rise innumber of hernia surgeries laparoscopic repair) is the major factor that drivesthe growth of the market.

Hernia Repair Device

Hernia repair devices and consumables industry generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $6.35 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market by Product (Fixation Devices and Consumables), Surgery Type (Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery and Laparoscopic surgery), and Hernia Type (Incisional Hernia, Umbilical, Inguinal Hernia, and Femoral Hernia): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in number of hernia surgical procedures and rise inprevalence of hernia in low- & middle-income countries play a major role in the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise inawareness of advanced hernia repair devices is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. However, high costs related to repair surgeries of hernia and stringent reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and opportunities in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The consumables segment accounted for around 86% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.

The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The umbilical hernia segment accounted for around 8.2% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.

Europe accounted for around 32.5% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 Scenario

The demand for hernia repair devices and consumables has significantly dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Many patients have postponed surgeries due to fear of infection. Moreover, some doctors have also been recommending postponement or conducting surgeries such as hernia repair in extreme conditions only.

Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities have been drawn to a close by the manufacturers due to lockdown restrictions by governments. However, some of the factories have started production up to certain extent as restrictions are being lifted off.

