CHKP FOODS, A NON-DAIRY CHICKPEA-BASED BRAND, WILL DEBUT AT THE 2022 NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

CHKP Foods Logo

Chickpea non-dairy plant-based yogurt flavors from CHKP Foods

We couldn't be more excited to debut our special yogurts at the 2022 Expo West and demonstrate how we differentiate.”
— Noam Sharon, Co-Founder of CHKP Foods
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHKP Foods, an innovative plant-based dairy brand, will debut at the highly anticipated Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, CA, from Wednesday, March 9th through Friday, March 11th.

After years of research and development, the brand has perfected its first product line and transformed chickpeas into an ideal base for non-dairy yogurts with exceptional flavor, texture, and nutrition.

CHKP is a trailblazer in its category and is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, low in sugar, and packed with protein! By using chickpeas as the base, CHKP products deliver many benefits at once: an incredible taste, smooth texture, great protein content, and a compelling sustainability story. Convenience is critical for the brand; CHKP yogurts offer an easy way for even the most time-strapped person to snack on something good for their mind, body, and soul.

"My co-founders and I grew up surrounded by Mediterranean cuisine and admired the chickpea for its amazing versatility and nutritiousness. We felt inspired by the challenge of turning this incredible, traditionally savory ingredient into plant-based dairy products like nothing else in the category. And now, with years of research and development to our names, we couldn't be more excited to debut our special yogurts at the 2022 Expo West and demonstrate how we differentiate."
-Noam Sharon, Co-Founder of CHKP Foods

Although yogurts are first in the lineup, CHKP's groundbreaking chickpea base is versatile and lends itself to many non-dairy applications. New product lines, including vegan cream cheeses, milk, and desserts, are all in the brand's pipeline.

Expo West attendees can find CHKP Foods at booth #N1333 in the Hot Products section of North Hall level 200. The brand will be sampling their plain, vanilla, blueberry, and strawberry flavored yogurts.

About CHKP Foods:
CHKP Foods is a plant-based dairy brand that has unlocked the secret of an ingredient with huge benefits despite the chickpea's tiny size. The company has harnessed the power of chickpeas to create decadently dairy-free products that will delight with their unexpected creaminess, fuel with their protein, and spread smiles with their sustainability story.

To learn more about CHKP Foods, visit www.chkpfoods.com

Company spokesperson:
Blythe Whitten-Snarr
Marketing Communications Manager
1-646-385-6280
blythe@chkpfoods.com

PR - Kelly Stone-Binday
Integrated Marketing Management
+1 914-844-1995
Binday@optonline.net

