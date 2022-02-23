North East Entrepreneur to Climb 4 Mountains for Local Children's Charity to Raise £50,000
Alphagenix Sponsors Mountain Trek for Heel & Toe Charity With £10k PledgeALTRINCHAM ROAD, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The co-founder of a Northeast-based men’s healthcare and well-being business is to take on one of the biggest challenges of his life climbing four of the world’s highest mountains to raise money for a local children’s charity Heel & Toe, which is dedicated to supporting children with cerebral palsy and physical disabilities in the North East.
Ross Tomkins, the co-founder of Alphagenix, which helps educate and treat men on male hormonal health, will take on the Four Summit Challenge over the next 12 months and aims to raise £50,000 for the charity. Both Ross and his wife Joanne are ambassadors for the charity. Together both Ross and Joanne will personally fund the expedition costs for Ross to ascend all four mountain summit’s. This will mean that 100% of the funds donated and raised for the expedition will go to the Heel & Toe charity.
Alphagenix will also be sponsoring the charity fundraise and have pledged £10,000 towards the £50,000 target to start the fundraising effort off. Ross, a father of two from Ponteland, is also hoping to encourage other businesses from across the Northeast to sponsor his fundraising initiative and help raise much-needed funds for a charity that serves the children across the region.
The Heel & Toe charity was set up in 2008 by Paul Bannister, whose daughter has cerebral palsy – and is the only dedicated charity in the Northeast to offer free conductive education to children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities. The charity offers a wide range of services, including assessment and treatment, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, conductive education, occupational therapy, hydrotherapy and holiday clubs. The charity receives no Government funding and relies solely on the generosity of the public and businesses across the Northeast.
Adventurer Ross is no stranger to the mountains and has previously climbed Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Toubkal in Morocco and Mount Rainier in Washington State.
Commenting on the forthcoming Four Summit Challenge, Alphagenix boss Ross said:
“I am really excited – and a little bit daunted – about the four-summit challenge ahead. It’s an important challenge – both physically and mentally – and one that I wanted to undertake knowing that our goal was to support the children at Heel & Toe. Our aim at Alphagenix is to raise as much money and awareness as possible for this incredible charity, which does such amazing work for children with cerebral palsy and physical disabilities. It’s really important that businesses from across the region help fund and support the work that is being done for our children, something that resonates strongly with me as a father.
You see children like Lucy Scott, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 22 months. She came to Heel & Toe at the age of five and the charity supported her with conductive education and weekly physio sessions for her movement. In 2020, aged 12, she ran in the Mini Great North Run to raise money for the charity, now that’s truly incredible and inspiring to us all.”
Ross who is a qualified Physiotherapist, has started his training and preparation for the event with his first mountain challenge in June of this year.
He plans to start his first ascent of Mont Blanc in the French Alps in June, which stands at 15,777 feet and is widely known as the birthplace of modern mountaineering.
In the same month, he will then fly to Argentina and attempt the Aconcagua. which is in the Andes mountain range and peaks at 22,841 feet. Aconcagua is the highest mountain in the Americas.
Ross will then travel to Indonesia in March 2023 to tackle the Carstanz Pyramid a mountain on the island of New Guinea, which has an elevation of 16,024 feet, making it the highest mountain peak on an island on Earth.
His final ascent will be the mountain of Denali in Alaska, which is the highest mountain peak in North America with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level. Denali is the third most prominent and third most isolated peak on Earth after Mount Everest and Acongagua.
Ross Tomkins added:
“ Physiotherapy is a vitally important part of the overall therapy and well-being work that is done with disabled children and those with cerebral palsy at Heel & Toe. The Physiotherapy assists the children with their movement and mobility. As a qualified physiotherapist who understands the importance of this work to the charity it was a natural progression for myself and my wife Joanne to support the amazing work and vision of this charity as ambassadors and parents. It’s incredibly rewarding when you take on challenges like this to know that every £1 we raise is literally going to change and transform children’s lives.”
To support or donate to Ross Tomkins Four Summit Challenge and fundraiser for Heel & Toe, please visit his Just Giving Page @ https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ross-tomkins1
For more information on Alphagenix. please visit www.alphagenix.co.uk
For more information on Normedica Medical Supplies, please visit www.normedica.co.uk
For more information on Heel & Toe. please visit: www.heelandtoe.org.uk
ABOUT ROSS TOMKINS & ALPHAGENIX
Ross Tomkins, author, healthcare investor and qualified physiotherapist, is one of those successful business owners who 11 years ago was diagnosed as suffering from the male menopause and low testosterone when he was 32 years old. He calls his diagnosis and treatment using testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) ‘life-changing’ both in his personal and business life – and a fundamental component of his business success today.
Ross decided to set up Alphagenix to raise awareness of his own hormonal journey with the andropause. He wanted to educate men on how they could improve their hormonal health and well-being. Alphagenix specialises in the education, diagnosis and treatment of the male menopause and is also one of the leading experts in TRT. Conscious of his own experiences with doctors and treatment, Ross wanted to create a unique, personalised and quality-led service though Alphagenix, which not only provides education, investigation, diagnosis and treatment, but then ensures continual monitoring using periodic blood tests and consultations. As someone with a 20-year career in the healthcare and well-being sector - and who has been on the andropause journey himself - he built the core foundations of Alphagenix on first-hand knowledge and personal experience.
A life-long learner, he firmly believes there is a strong relationship between spirituality and leadership that is rarely discussed. He meditates and journals most days, loves walking in nature and believes that business and leadership is about inspiration, co-creation and empowerment. In addition to Alphagenix, he owns and operates Normedica, Salutaris People and Beacon.
Normedica offers medical supplies and pharmaceuticals worldwide. Salutaris People provides Covid testing and business solutions nationwide, whilst Beacon Homecare Services currently provides domiciliary care in the North of England
www.alphagenix.co.uk and www.normedica.co.uk
ABOUT HEEL & TOE
Heel & Toe was set up by father Paul Bannister after years of frustration in trying to find suitable therapy for his daughter who has cerebral palsy. Paul’s mission for the charity was simply “That No Child Should Be Denied Therapy Due To a Lack of Money’.
Heel & Toe Children’s Charity was established in June 2008. The ‘Not for Profit’ organisation was granted charity status on the 4th September 2008 and the centre was opened on the 4th October 2008, offering FREE Conductive Education Therapy for any child with Cerebral Palsy in an annex based at the Meadows School in Spennymoor County Durham.
The charity provides a range of services from assessment and treatment, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, conductive education, occupational therapy and hydrotherapy.
Due to an increasing demand for the expanding services offered at Heel & Toe it was decided in 2009 that a new building was required. The trustees decided to relocate to a more central place in County Durham and found premises to rent in Framwellgate Moor. This made travelling to the charity from North or South of the region easier. A satellite centre in Darlington was also established.
Demand continued to increase for the range of services now available from Heel & Toe. By the end of 2012 the charity trustees decided it was time to find and purchase a building that would become a legacy for the children and parents of County Durham in the North of England.
Premises were found in Pelton and funding secured to refurbish a facility for the children of the North East Region. The desire of the board of trustees is to establish a centre of excellence for the delivery for a range of therapies which will benefit the children and their families for many years. We can only continue to do this with the ongoing support of the people of the North East and beyond.
This centre is a Beacon of Excellence and offer a range of Therapies in one building improving the lives of all who access it.
https://heelandtoe.org.uk
