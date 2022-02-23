2022 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program Application Deadline Fast Approaching

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services encouraged District youth between ages of 14 to 24 to apply for the 2022 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) online at summerjobs.dc.gov before the Monday, February 28, 2022 deadline. Employers interested in hosting summer youth may apply to do so on a rolling basis. This year, the program is slated to provide over 14,000 District youth the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career paths. MBSYEP also continues its partnership with the federal Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) agencies - the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Securities Exchange Commission. Nearly 100 MBSYEP participants will again have the opportunity to gain valuable professional experience in the financial regulatory industry. The FIRREA agencies have intern cohorts from 11 DC high schools—Eastern, H.D. Woodson, Anacostia, Ballou, Cesar Chavez, Columbia Heights, Roosevelt, Cardozo, Ron Brown, Dunbar, and McKinley Tech. Two years ago, MBSYEP launched its first virtual program providing six weeks of work experience for approximately 9,000 youth, and continued with a hybrid model in 2021 that provided nearly 12,000 youth summer earn and learn opportunities. MBSYEP utilizes the CareerEdge platform to allow participants to use their mobile devices to complete professional development sessions, practice job interviews and connect with employers, and will again offer in-person work options to older program youth. Today, MBSYEP continues to be the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country and stands as a national model. The District has been recognized as one of the top cities for summer jobs by Forbes and WalletHub. MBSYEP 2022 will begin on Monday, June 27, 2022 and will end on Friday, August 5, 2022. For more information on MBSYEP, please visit summerjobs.dc.gov.