Can The World’s Biggest Oil Exporter Become The World’s Biggest Hydrogen Producer?

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an article published in the Financial Times of 15th February 2022, plans are under way for a multibillion-dollar hydrogen plant as the world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, intends on becoming the biggest producer of the clean energy source.

If the new plant meets its daily production target of 650 tonnes of environmentally friendly “green” hydrogen, it will become the world’s largest. Large-scale construction of the plant has not yet started at the site on the Red Sea coast, but production is forecast to begin in 2026.

Currently, according to TBRC’s market research, Western Europe is by far the largest region in the global green hydrogen market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2021 with North America in second place, accounting for 30% of the market. The Middle East and Africa are the smallest regions with only modest activity to date in the global green hydrogen market.

The Saudi plan to lead the pack in hydrogen production is part of its attempt to diversify its oil and gas reliant economy and create jobs. With about 60% of the Saudi budget in 2021 derived from oil, the kingdom needs to diversify income sources as world demand for fossil fuels shifts.

For decades, hydrogen has been hailed as an alternative to fossil fuels, possibly providing as much as 12% of the world’s energy needs by 2050, according to the latest research from the International Renewable Energy Agency. The largest applications for hydrogen are power generation and transport, but also include treating metals and in refining across industries such as petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical, chemical and glass.

Many other countries also have high hopes for hydrogen as, unlike oil, green hydrogen – the most carbon-friendly option – can be produced anywhere. So, competition is likely to be fierce with Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Morocco and Egypt all announcing plans for plants.

The green hydrogen market consists of sales of hydrogen-based fuel produced from electrolyzing water by using electricity. Green hydrogen gas is created by dividing water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that can be powered by renewable energy sources. The main types of technologies in green hydrogen are alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane electrolyzer, and solid oxide electrolyzer. Green hydrogen is environmentally friendly and can be stored and converted back to energy or heat when required.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the global green hydrogen market grew from $0.40 billion in 2019 to $0.52 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%, despite the pandemic which decimated other global markets. The pandemic had the effect of increasing the focus towards sustainability and a green future, which in turn helped to drive the green hydrogen market. With the increasing focus on sustainability after the pandemic, and companies and governments committed to fighting climate change, the share of renewable energy is set to increase with the green hydrogen market reached $0.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% with further accelerated growth expected to reach $5.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 52.4%.

