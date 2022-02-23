AUTOMATING FINAL WISHES WITH TECHNOLOGY-- LEGACYARMOUR AND FUNERAL INSURANCE DIRECT FORM ALLIANCE
$62 Billion of benefits are abandoned each year. Make sure your family gets what they deserve.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Funeral Insurance Direct – A National Insurance Agency specializing in End-of-Life expense coverage -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients.
"We are so excited to be working with Funeral Insurance Direct! Their hands-on, personal approach to working with clients matches our credo of doing whatever it takes to ensure that our clients are protected and their information is safely delivered. This partnership will put both the technology and the financial security that people need into their hands when they need it the most."
– Sahar Ismail, LegacyArmour CEO,
Anyone who has information that they want to ensure is delivered to someone else, even if they themselves have passed away, can benefit from LegacyArmour Services. LegacyArmour is unique in how they bundle technology and security, and has patents pending on both the delivery of information after a triggering event and on LegacyArmour’s unique, and elegant method of encrypting information to military standards but without requiring people to remember a passphrase. In fact, LegacyArmour was recognized by Securian Financial, (one of the largest and influential financial and insurance companies in the country) for “for innovation shaping the future of financial services and life insurance through technology.”
"Funeral Insurance Direct has always been about taking care of our clients and making sure that their last wishes are carried out as they desire. We are excited to work with LegacyArmour because they share our goal of client enablement and protection, and their product strengthens our offering to our clients. "
– Patrick Buchanan, Funeral Insurance Direct CEO
Funeral Insurance Direct specializes in final expense insurance, also known as burial or funeral insurance. Final expense insurance is a special type of life insurance that is tailored to senior’s ages 50 to 85. This type of coverage will not only help your family pay for your funeral expenses, but it can also be used to pay any outstanding medical bills or other minor debts. Coupled with LegacyArmour’s technology, consumers are covered with both traditional insurance products and technology that ensures that the right people receive the benefits of that insurance at the right time.
About LegacyArmour
LegacyArmour is the premier international company providing full end-to-end encryption of personal information coupled with a unique process for delivering that information to the right person at the right time. LegacyArmour ensures that important information is delivered to the people you designate on a future date or after your death or incapacitation. It is a personal time capsule and a smart, virtual safe deposit box rolled into one.
You can view the website here: consumers: www.legacyarmour.com/, Agents and Advisors: www.LegacyArmour.com/advisor. Watch our features video here: https://youtu.be/YEh-_s1yIws, Like us on Facebook here, https://www.facebook.com/LegacyArmour/ , or contact us on twitter at @TheLegacyArmour.
About Funeral Insurance Direct
Funeral Insurance Direct is more than just an insurance agency. They help people prepare for one of life’s toughness moments, death. Funeral Insurance Direct does this by helping their clients plan their final wishes, then help them write down those wishes so when it is time for them to leave this life, their loved ones will know exactly how they want their final wishes carried out. They help their clients write down their funeral plans, help their clients prepare a simple self-help will, power of attorney, advance health directive, and other documents that may be needed to help alleviate the mental stress of difficult end of life decisions that their loved ones will someday have to make.
View the Funeral Insurance Direct website here: www.funeralinsurancedirect.com.
