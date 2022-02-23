Wealth Management Sector growth expected to recover and rise at 9.2% by 2025

Wealth Management Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The wealth management market’s -2.2% slump in 2020 turned around quickly to yield growth in 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up to 2019, in the historic period, the wealth management market had witnessed strong growth due to expansion in emerging markets, an increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals, digitization and increased internet penetration. The growth however was tempered by a -2.2% shrinking in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic dampening investments. However, this proved to be a temporary setback, with a strong comeback growth rate of 9.2% in 2020.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the forecasts for the wealth management market see growth in the global market size more than double from the 2021 global revenue level of $514.3 billion to $1116.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0%. The key factors that will drive market recovery and growth in the forecast period will include continued internet penetration growth and an increase in high-net-worth individuals, together with a growing retiree population, rising demand for alternative investments, and growth in individual investors’ investments.

Major trends in the market include the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transaction operations, and the proactive implementation of tighter cyber security protocols to combat the increasing threat of cybercrime.

The largest growth area by segment will be Fixed Income, which will increase its global market share from 54.8% in 2010, to 65.1% by 2030. In contrast, the Equity segment will see its market share shrink from 43.7% to 33.2% over the same period.

North America has the largest market share by region, rising from 44.0% in 2010 to 52.8% by 2030. Western Europe is the second largest by size, with more modest growth from 23.3% to 26.4% over the same twenty-year period. The third largest regional market, Asia Pacific, will experience a slight dip from 16.4% in 2010 to 15.0% by 2030. The Middle East market is the smallest and will continue to shrink from a 1.7% market share in 2010 to only 0.6% by 2030; one might assume that the global shift away from fossil fuels due to climate change imperatives are signalling the contraction in this region.

In the historic period, the USA has dominated the wealth management market with a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% between 2010-2020. The Russian market has declined over the same decade, with a dramatic shrinkage CAGR of -23.0% between 2010-2015, and a more modest, but still significant, drop between 2015-2020 (-4.8%), giving an overall CAGR of -14.5% between 2010-2020. China has been the fastest growing wealth management economy with an impressive CAGR of 18.7% in the historic period.

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by those that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets primarily belonging to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, corporations, and government and non-government institutions. The market includes establishments that offer financial and investment advice, retirement planning and legal or estate planning.

The Wealth Management Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wealth management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts wealth management market size, share, wealth management market players, wealth management market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Related reports on this topic include:

Global Investment Banking Market Data And Industry Growth Analysis

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-banking-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Global Financial Services Market Data And Industry Growth Analysis

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/