Shār Impossibly Good Trail Mix Wins 2022 Good Food Award
Shār is doing everything right.
Shār is a true innovator that rose to the top in a blind tasting and met the high sustainability and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Foundation.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shār Impossibly Good Trail Mix Wins 2022 Good Food Award
— Sarah Weiner
The Good Food Foundation announced in January that shār’s impossibly good trail mix is a 2022 Good Food Award winner. The Good Food Awards are unique in that winners must show not only exceptional taste but also a strong commitment to environmental, social, and business ethics.
Executive Director Sarah Weiner says Shār Snacks was selected as outstanding in 2022: “We created the Good Food Awards to highlight the small, local makers doing everything right, whose tremendous contributions are often overlooked. Shār is a true innovator that rose to the top in a blind tasting and met the high sustainability and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Foundation."
The Good Food Foundation receives over 2,000 entries from all 50 states. Three food crafters from each region – North, South, East, West, and Central – receive the honor each year. The judging process begins with a Blind Tasting by a panel with special expertise in the industry. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they have found something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good. 2022 marks the 12th year of the Good Food Awards.
According to Shār CEO Peter Rushford, “We are honored to receive this award; it validates our commitment to using 100% organic ingredients responsibly sourced from small family farms. The ingredients in shār are grown the way Nature intended, free of pesticides, fertilizers, and chemicals, with no preservatives, stabilizers or sweeteners added. We have a taste first mindset; I spent three years finding the best tasting version of each of the nine ingredients, and every step of the way we are hyper-focused on conservation and sustainability.”
Related Links:
A New Trail Mix to Remind You of the Classic
Put Your Hunger on Hold With a Tastier Take on Gorp Trail Mix
About Shār
Shār is a farm-to-table snack company headquartered in Austin, Texas making 100% organic, premium healthy snacks. Shār’s refillable, recyclable, and biodegradable tube is part of the industry’s first plastic-free Sustainable Snacking System for homes and offices. In addition to the Good Food Foundation Award, shār has received the Pentawards Silver Medal for Sustainable Design and was a finalist for the Outdoor Retailer Design & Innovation Award. Shār is Carbon Neutral Certified, a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 20% of net profits to the Conservation Alliance as part of its mission to be the Planet’s Most Earth-Friendly Snack. Their award-winning impossibly good trail mix is available at www.sharsnacks.com.
About the Good Food Foundation
The Good Food Awards is organized by the Good Food Foundation 501(c)3, formerly known as Seedling Projects, in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists, and passionate food-lovers. The Good Food Foundation is also the organizing force behind the Good Food Guild, Good Food Mercantile, and Good Food Merchants Collaborative. www.goodfoodfdn.org
Lyn Graft
Shār Snacks
lg@sharsnacks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other