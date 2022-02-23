Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Sues City of Den­ton Over Unlaw­ful Mask Mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the City of Denton after it refused to pull down its unlawful mask mandate in response to a notice letter from the Attorney General’s Office. The mandate violates Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38, which prohibits governmental entities from forcing any person to wear a mask.

“No one is above the law. No one,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This sheepish attempt at defiance will be handled swiftly. The only ones who suffer in this repeated political theater are the great people of Texas. They deserve better.”

Click here to view the lawsuit.

