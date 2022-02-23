Btein Bars to Highlight Health Benefits at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” in March
Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com Will Soon Carry Btein Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut Energy Bars Made With Low-Glycemic Natural Sugars
We are excited that our representatives will meet privately with buyers from large and small chains.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btein Bars, a functional nutrition bar that supports high energy, weight loss, immunity building, and stress-busting properties, are available to buyers from major retail chains at next month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”
— Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina
Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut Bars flavored Btein Bars are high in protein but also contain Ashwagandha, an ancient healing root, and low-glycemic natural sugars.
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“We are excited that our representatives will meet privately with buyers from large and small chains,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “There will be buyers from many retail outlets, including Walgreens, CVS Health, GNC, and Amazon.”
Btein Bars, a healthy alternative to other energy snacks that contain a lot of added sugar, also help people maintain their weight.
“You have to address the physical aspects of losing weight, such as counting calories, and the mental health factors, which include stress, the immune system, and inflammation,” she added. “Many people just focus on physical health and leave mental wellness neglected. Mental health has always been vital, but especially now because of the pandemic.”
Btein protein bars bridge the gap between physical well-being and mental health.
“We infuse Western Nutritional Science with the Eastern Health system of Ayurveda to deliver physical and mental nutrition to all,” she added.
Btein Bars address mental health by containing Ashwagandha, which consumers worldwide have started taking because of its stress-relief properties.
“Through Btein Bars and future products, we want to offer physical and mental nourishment every day with essential nutrients,” she said.
Saran Shanmugam, co-founder of Btein Bars, added: Retail buyers should be attracted to Btein Bars because they are tasty, high-protein energy bars made with natural sugars that will not spike a person’s blood sugar levels. This helps in not just managing diabetes or pre-diabetes conditions but also with weight loss. Any significant increase in blood sugar levels results in an Insulin hormone spike and this is a sign to the body to store fat.”
Hema Saran and Saran Shanmugam said they are looking to add new retail outlets that will carry Btein Bars.
“We have an energy bar for the post-pandemic consumer, who is more health-conscious than ever before,” he said.
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com will soon carry Btein Bars.
For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or email pr@nutrapr.com.
