301 Digital Media Announces Executive Reorganization, Sandi Mazzeo Promoted to Chief Operating Officer
Leadership shuffle poised to enhance company’s client services and strategic growth
The goal [...] is to allow both our media and marketing agency team and strategic partnerships team to work more efficiently in service of enhancing the overall client and partner experiences.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 301 Digital Media, a Tennessee-based media and marketing agency, today announces an executive reorganization among the company’s partners and senior leadership team.
— Sandi Mazzeo, COO
Effective immediately, Sandi Mazzeo, who most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President, will be promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, succeeding the company’s co-founder and current COO, Andrew Becks.
As part of this shuffle, Becks will move into a new role as the company’s first Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. Matt Arceneaux, who currently serves as the company’s CEO and chairman of the board of directors, will remain in his role while taking on expanded responsibilities overseeing the company’s financial and administrative operations, while Mazzeo will assume operational leadership responsibilities for the company’s agency clients and day-to-day business functions.
“The goal with this reorganization is to allow both our media and marketing agency team and strategic partnerships team to work more efficiently in service of enhancing the overall client and partner experiences,” said Mazzeo.
In his new role, Becks will continue to oversee the company’s strategic and media partnerships, as well as enterprise client relationships, while expanding his focus to include a renewed concentration on innovation and strategic business development functions as the company looks to grow from 2022 and beyond.
“Having known and worked with Sandi [Mazzeo] for nearly 20 years now, there’s no one who is better suited to lead the company’s operations than her,” said Becks. “In addition, I’m excited to renew my focus on developing partnerships, technologies and innovative solutions to remain ahead of the ever-changing digital landscape, while continuing to serve as the company’s chief media planner,” continued Becks.
In addition to enhancing the customer experience, 301 Digital Media expects synergies created from this restructure, in terms of both effective capital and resource allocation, while continuing to hone their focus on delivering best-in-class performance for the company’s media and advertising clients.
“Having just come off a record-breaking year, we are thrilled to make this change to help position the company for continued growth into this year and beyond,” said Arceneaux. This change is all about doubling-down on our client-centric approach to everything we do. We’re looking forward to being able to deploy our talented team of media and technology professionals in a way that contributes to our perpetual campaign optimization efforts, while unlocking additional layers of business intelligence and bespoke partnerships to benefit our clients.”
For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About 301 Digital Media, LLC
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients’ team, offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed in compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
