Online Gambling Market 2022-27: Global Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global online gambling market reached a value of US$ 72.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.96% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market/requestsample
Online gambling refers to betting activities on casinos or sport-type games over the internet. It operates via the internet and works on multiple server points across the globe. Online gambling includes popular games such as roulette, poker, slots, lotteries, bingo and keno. The gambling process involves placing a wager on a game with the assistance of a bookie or gambling enterprise. The games are downloaded through necessary software on smart devices, which does not require physical interaction between the players and bookies.
Global Online Gambling Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the rising internet penetration and the usage of mobile phones, which are improving access to online gambling. Moreover, online gambling offers convenient and real-time gambling experiences for players and customizable budgets. It also provides free games, bonuses, cashless transactions, loyalty points and global access, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Furthermore, online gambling platforms are expanding their presence by engaging in celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots, and machine learning is also facilitating the market growth. Furthermore, various countries are legalizing online gambling as it creates a high rate of employment and helps in revenue generation.
Online Gambling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Betsson AB
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Cherry Spelgladje AB
Flutter Entertainment Plc
888 Holdings PLC
Intralot
Kindred Group Plc
LeoVegas AB
MGM Resorts International
Bet365 Group Ltd.
GVC Holdings Plc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.
Breakup by Game Type:
Sports Betting:
Football
Horse Racing
E-Sports
Others
Casino:
Live Casino
Baccarat
Blackjack
Poker
Slots
Others
Others
Breakup by Device:
Desktop
Mobile
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
United States Online Gambling Market
Europe Online Gambling Market
Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-online-gambling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market/requestsample
Online gambling refers to betting activities on casinos or sport-type games over the internet. It operates via the internet and works on multiple server points across the globe. Online gambling includes popular games such as roulette, poker, slots, lotteries, bingo and keno. The gambling process involves placing a wager on a game with the assistance of a bookie or gambling enterprise. The games are downloaded through necessary software on smart devices, which does not require physical interaction between the players and bookies.
Global Online Gambling Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the rising internet penetration and the usage of mobile phones, which are improving access to online gambling. Moreover, online gambling offers convenient and real-time gambling experiences for players and customizable budgets. It also provides free games, bonuses, cashless transactions, loyalty points and global access, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Furthermore, online gambling platforms are expanding their presence by engaging in celebrity endorsements and corporate sponsorships, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots, and machine learning is also facilitating the market growth. Furthermore, various countries are legalizing online gambling as it creates a high rate of employment and helps in revenue generation.
Online Gambling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Betsson AB
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Cherry Spelgladje AB
Flutter Entertainment Plc
888 Holdings PLC
Intralot
Kindred Group Plc
LeoVegas AB
MGM Resorts International
Bet365 Group Ltd.
GVC Holdings Plc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.
Breakup by Game Type:
Sports Betting:
Football
Horse Racing
E-Sports
Others
Casino:
Live Casino
Baccarat
Blackjack
Poker
Slots
Others
Others
Breakup by Device:
Desktop
Mobile
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-gambling-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
United States Online Gambling Market
Europe Online Gambling Market
Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-online-gambling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn