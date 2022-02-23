Roxane Maliszewski of Ferrit It Out to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since motorcycle riding became a popular leisure activity, women have traditionally sat in sidecars or on the back as passengers.

Now, it’s about being on the front of the bike.

Women’s participation in the male-dominated motorcycle culture has jumped leaps and bounds in the last 20 years.

“I can get anywhere I want to go faster taking side roads than I ever could taking regular roads in a stupid car,” laughs Roxane Maliszewski.

Roxane Maliszewski is a pioneering tool & die maker, musician, and now the founder of an online business named Ferret It Out.

Ferret It Out provides all types of motorcycle gear, headwear, camping gear, knee braces and guards, clothing, and accessories exclusively for women.

“I always found it hard to find the motorcycle gear I wanted,” recalls Roxane. “It all started when I was a little kid in upstate New York. My father had a couple of small motorcycles and let us ride them on the dirt road. It just kind of grew from there.”

Ferrit It Out is the motorcycle shop for every rider. With her experience in the industry of motorcycle mechanics and motorcycle racing, Roxane says Ferret It Out is hard to beat

As for the future, Roxane says she hopes to continue to grow her online business.

“I'm going to start adding motorcycle parts and manuals to show women how to fix their own bike, because I can even build a part for my bike if I have to.”

Close Up Radio will feature Roxane Maliszewski in an interview with Jim Masters on February 25th at 4pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.ferretitout.com