FTSE Women Leaders Review Shows Significant Boost For Women In Senior Roles, Says The Chartered Governance Institute
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI) welcomes publication today of the first report published by the FTSE Women Leaders Review which shows that almost 40% of UK FTSE100 board positions are now held by women, gaining the UK an impressive second place in international rankings for female board representation.
Peter Swabey, Policy and Research Director at The CGI said:
“It is remarkable that nearly 40 per cent of UK FTSE board positions are now held by women compared with 12.5 per cent just ten years ago. This report builds on previous work carried out through both the Davies Review and the Hampton Alexander Review.
“We should remain vigilant however. Although the pace of women being appointed to FTSE 350 boards has increased, there is still a need to develop and strengthen the pipeline of women and other under-represented groups ready to move into executive directorships.
“The FTSE Woman’s Leaders Review reflects the findings of our recent FTSE350 Boardroom Bellwether report, November 2021, in which 80 per cent of respondents considered their boards to be gender diverse. This positive news is tempered by the 41% who believe they do not have a sufficient executive pipeline to provide a pool of talented and diverse board members in the future. This raises some concern that growing gender parity at board level, or even maintaining current levels, might not be sustainable in a majority of FTSE companies without clearer plans to support the progression of female talent.”
