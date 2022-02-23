fit20 U.S. Continues National Expansion with Franchise in Texas

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fit20 USA announces the signing of their newest franchise opening soon in Katy, Texas. Katy Strength LLC will be developing multiple studios in the market with the first location in the Cinco Ranch section of Katy, TX. Managing partners Mark and Tammy Fuselier, who live in the Katy community, couldn’t be more excited. “My wife and I were looking for a business that not only aligned with our passion for fitness, but also made sense for our community,” says Mark. “We found that in fit20. After working many years for ExxonMobil, we know how challenging it is to be busy professionals with a desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle. That’s what we will bring to Katy with fit20 - a way to make this more achievable.”

fit20 USA is the Master Franchisee of fit20 for the United States. The concept started in the Netherlands and now is in 10 countries with more than 170 Studios and 20,000 members. The unique concept provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. The concept features a once-weekly, 20-minute session with a certified personal trainer. That’s all it takes to increase muscle mass and build core strength FAST. Mark and Tammy have worked in the petroleum industry for many years and were thrilled to find fit20 and its simple and easy way to maintain strength and vitality as people age. “Everyone is time constrained these days but looking to stay fit”, says Tammy. “The science behind fit20 substantiates that just 20 minutes per week with a personal trainer has an amazing impact.” A recent multi-year research study of over 14,000 fit20 members conclusively showed impressive strengths gains from the minimal dose fit20 approach.

The fit20 concept is unique as its members meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full body workout that increases strength and vitality.

The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

• Always with a personal trainer at a regular weekly appointment.

• Exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment.

• No distracting music, mirrors or group workouts.

• Only 20 minutes per week.

• No more than 3 people in the studio at a time, and always socially distanced.

According to fit20 USA’s Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, “We are really excited to welcome Mark and Tammy to the fit20 team. Their experience in corporate business will help them succeed in owning their own franchises. They are committed to their community and to providing the latest in fitness programming to increase strength and vitality. It’s a great opportunity for them and for us as we grow the fit20 brand in the U.S. By working with strategic partners in key markets who operate Studios and expand, we can meet the demand for strength training quickly and effectively across America,” says Dr. Litalien.

About fit20 Mason Place

fit20 Mason Place is owned and operated by Katy Strength LLC and is located in Katy, TX, in the heart of the Cinco Ranch community. They offer a unique, high-intensity, 20-minute training method that improves strength, vitality and mental focus, always working with a specialized personal trainer in a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. The climate-controlled environment offers state-of-the-art equipment with individualized attention – no group workouts, distracting music or mirrors. Sign up online or call 346-fit20-TX (833-348-2089) for your “FIT” -- free introductory training. There is no obligation to join, but nothing is better than trying this method firsthand. Follow fit20 Mason Place on Instagram @fit20MasonPlace and on Facebook.com/fit20masonplace. Click here to learn more.

About fit20 USA

fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and multi-unit franchise programs, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the franchise programs visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.

Company Contact Info:

Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE | Chief Development Officer

benlitalien@fit20usa.com

O: 540.657.1427 | C: 540.845.2885 | Skype: bclital

Occasio Gee, | US Marketing Manager

occasiogee@fit20usa.com

O: 833.348.4620 | C: 540.377.0134

fit20 USA Franchise | 44 Mine Road, Suite 2-165 | Stafford VA 22554

