Swiss Based Adamant Lane AG Secures Seven-Figure Investment To Drive Trade Finance Blockchain Ambitions
Swiss Based Adamant Lane AG secures seven-figure investment to drive trade finance blockchain ambitions after SAPS Taulia acquisition
'we have seen much technology enter the trade finance market it would be wrong for us not to recognise blockchain as an important way of securing processes'”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Based Adamant Lane AG secures seven-figure investment to drive trade finance blockchain ambitions after SAPS Taulia acquisition in the Multi-Trillion dollar market.
— Marc Clapasson
In recent months, the unprecedented demand for SCF and other working capital tools has skyrocketed as Covid-19 related disruptions placed significant liquidity pressure on smaller suppliers and distributors.
Recent acquisitions and entrants into the market, such as Facebook and Amazon, including the acquisition of Taulia by SAP, confirm to the leadership team at Adamant Lane AG that working capital solutions will become more dynamic and ever more critical with global trade patterns constantly evolving. Chairman Jon Turnes ‘We are seeing a seismic shift in corporations' attitude to supply chains and their importance in trade. This goes hand in hand with the ability to give suppliers appropriate financial solutions.
Adamant Lane AG launched one of the first ends to end digital trade finance platforms (Liquidity Hub) launched in 2019 with the ambition to power trade finance with an end-to-end platform solution. The platform built with SAP technology will see the seven-figure investment accelerate the development and integration of further platform services, including integrating blockchain capabilities.
Co-Founder and Board Member Marc Clapasson states, 'we have seen much technology enter the trade finance market it would be wrong for us not to recognise blockchain as an important way of securing processes. However, we need to balance our approach with today's capabilities yet future-proof the platform with a rapidly maturing technology.
Adamantlane Lane continues the rollout of its white-label platform solution to the trade finance market and continues integrating more services over the coming months.
About Adamantlane
AdamantLane AG was founded in Zurich by a team of experienced financial services and cloud platform experts with a strong history in supply chain finance. Adamant Lane AG's target is to revolutionise how complex trade finance processes will be designed and operated in the future. Based on a "banking-as-a- microservice" approach leveraging the newest cloud technologies and the reliability of SAP for the new platform.
Adamantlane.com
Nicholas Lewis
Layer Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other