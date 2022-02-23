Fruit Snacks Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Snacks Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ The global fruit snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Fruit snacks are processed and sugary confectionaries that contain fruit juice or pulp of mango, apple, banana, berries, and pineapple as a key ingredient. They are rich in potassium, magnesium, vitamin, and fiber that reduces the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases. As fruits are low in calories, fruit snacks help in minimizing calorie intake and promoting weight lossand overall health.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fruit Snacks Market Trends:

Significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, along with the increasing consumer consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, represents one of the major factors driving the market. Additionally, the rising health-conscious among individuals is positively influencing the sales of healthy snacks that are tasty, nutritious and healthy. Furthermore, several savory snack manufacturers are introducing diversified product offerings in different shapes, flavor profiles, and attractive packaging to attract consumers, especially kids. Moreover, promotional activities through social media are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Fruit Snacks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bare Foods Co. (PepsiCo Inc), Brothers International Food Corporation, Chaucer Foods Ltd. (Pilgrim Food Group PLC), Crispy Green Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Nutty Goodness LLC, Sunkist Growers Incorporated, SunOpta Inc, The Hershey Company and Welch Foods Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, fruit type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sweet and Savory Chips

Fresh Cuts and Slices

Candies and Bars

Dairy-Based

Others

Breakup by Fruit Type:

Apple

Mango

Banana

Pineapple

Berries

Mixed

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Grocery Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

