Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Hit $3.20 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for the effective diagnostic system, technological advancements, and increase in the prevalence of diseases have boosted the growth of the global PET-CT scanner device market. North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The demand from PET-CT scanners devices increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic as PET imaging could help monitor pathophysiological alternation of Covid-19 at the molecular level.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global PET-CT Scanner Device Market generated $1.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in the geriatric population, rise in demand for an effective diagnostic system, technological advancements, and increase in prevalence of diseases have boosted the growth of the global PET-CT scanner device market. However, limited shelf life, inadequate availability of pharmaceuticals, and high cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand from PET-CT scanners devices increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic as PET imaging could help monitor pathophysiological alternation of Covid-19 at the molecular level. Moreover, it could offer essential guidance for subsequent diagnosis evaluation.

Cancer patients who are undergoing radiation therapy are at elevated risk for the development of chronic diseases. Thus, the demand for PET-CT scanner devices increased significantly.

The report segments the global PET-CT scanner device market on the basis of type, service provider, slice count, isotopes/detector types, applications, and region.

Based on type, the stationary scanners segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the portable scanners / mobile scanners segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service provider, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The global PET-CT scanner device market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The global PET-CT scanner device market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

