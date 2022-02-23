Data Resiliency Market Size Expected to Reach USD 90.05 Billion at a CAGR of 18.5%, in 2030

Reports And Data

Data Resiliency Market Size – USD 16.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Rising concerns about cyber-attacks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption of operational excellence and data quality management solutions and increasing concerns about privacy and need for data security are driving market revenue growth

The global Data Resiliency Market size is expected to reach USD 90.05 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth due to continual development of large amounts of data from business operations, as well as rise of cyber-attacks such as ransomware, are pushing the adoption of various solutions and services to achieve data resiliency. Also, increasing privacy issues connected with data sharing with third-party apps, as well as the necessity for data security, are driving the data resiliency industry forward. If data from one site is lost or damaged due to a cyber-attack, equipment failure, or power loss, the user can access data from another location, thereby, ensuring that company activities are not disrupted. Data resilience is an ideal option for such circumstances since data contains critical information such as account numbers, transaction passwords, and credit/debit card details that require high security and quick backup.

Data recovery is an important part of data resiliency. There are various gaps and vulnerabilities regardless of the security mechanism a corporation utilizes. Companies are always vulnerable to cyber-attacks; even if they move fast to counter the assault, some losses may occur while they do so. As a result, it is critical for businesses to recover lost data, processes, and compromised systems, which may be accomplished through the use of data resilience solutions. Many firms already have disaster recovery and business continuity strategies in place, such as backup and recovery and numerous data centers situated in different geographical regions, which allow them to recover quickly and maintain the continuation of their business operations.

Companies profiled in the global data resiliency market report include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Broadcom Inc., Carbonite, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NetApp, CenturyLink, Micro Focus, and Commvault.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By deployment type, on premise segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share in 2020 as on-premise data resiliency solutions are quick and have low latency due to robust networking connectivity. Organizations that require excellent performance for a variety of workloads prefer on-premises implementation. Governments, defense, and BFSI favor on premise deployment because they cannot afford to lose sensitive data, financial records, customer data, or money transaction information.

• By end-use, BFSI segment accounted for the largest CAGR during the forecast period. This data contains critical information such as transaction passwords, account numbers, and credit/debit card details, all of which require strict protection and backup. Providers of data resiliency solutions help BFSI organizations backup and restore data in order to preserve business continuity. As a result of consumers' growing concern about the protection of their vital data, the BFSI industry is likely to lead in the adoption of data resilience solutions.

• Data resiliency market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increased awareness across various verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, and healthcare to safeguard and backup their critical company data is driving market revenue growth in Asia-Pacific. Because of the surge in cyberattacks and ransomware assaults in this region, there is also an increase in the usage of data resilience solutions.

• Market for data resiliency solutions is highly consolidated and is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. Market participants are pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as internal growth or acquiring new businesses. They are striving hard to increase their product line with unique and technologically advanced products. They are increasingly concentrating on partnering in order to supplement their present product offerings and grow their consumer base. Agreements, collaborations, and partnerships are being used by industry participants as major business tactics to strengthen their position in the data resiliency market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the data resiliency market based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Solutions

o Data Backup & Recovery

o Data Archiving & E-Discovery

o Disaster Recovery

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium size Enterprise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Public Sector

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Data Resiliency Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Data Resiliency industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Data Resiliency market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

