Japanese firm seeking investment opportunity in biomass power in Bình Phước

Chairman of Bình Phước People’s Committee Trần Tuệ Hiền (centre) and representatives of Erex and T&T Group sign a MOU on cooperation on investment in biomass energy. — Photo binhphuoc.gov.vn

BÌNH PHƯỚC — Japan’s Erex Co Ltd is considering building a biomass power plant with a capacity of 100-150MW in the southern province of Bình Phước, Erex Chairman Honna Hitoshi said on Tuesday.

This is one of the 10 biomass power projects with a combined capacity of 1,500MW planned by the firm, Honna told provincial leaders during their meeting in Bình Phước.

According to the Chairman, Việt Nam and Bình Phước have substantial potential for biomass energy development, which, however, has yet to be fully tapped.

Hitoshi expressed his hope that the plant would help to create clean energy, cut carbon emissions and bring about economic benefits to the province.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said local leaders are interested in biomass power development in order to diversify the electricity supply.

Two enterprises are considering investment in biomass power in Bù Đăng and Bù Gia Mập districts with a capacity of around 170MW, he said, noting that Bình Phước has suggested the Ministry of Industry and Trade include the 10MW DIVI Bình Phước biomass power plant in the national power development scheme.

Bình Phước will create optimal conditions and offer incentives for enterprises to invest in the province, which would be a step forward in green and renewable energy development in the locality, he stressed.

At the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Tuệ Hiền and representatives of Erex and T&T Group signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on investment in biomass energy in Bình Phước with a capacity of 100-150MW. — VNS