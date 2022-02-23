Beverage and Wine Coolers Market is expected to gain massive traction with the rapid growth of tourism & rising income

South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market was accounted for US$ 444.2 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% for the period 2020-2027.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth of tourism across South East Asian countries is expected to drive growth of the South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market during the forecast period. South East Asia countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have witnessed massive growth in the tourism. This is typically due to proactive government initiatives to promote tourist attractions across the countries. As a result of this, the demand for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has increased significantly across South East Asia. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market during the forecast period.

However, high cost involved in switching from old commercial refrigerators to new energy-efficient commercial refrigeration equipment is expected to hinder the South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Beverage and wine coolers are refrigerant equipment that are made from superior quality materials, in order to maintain the adequate temperature required for the integrity of wine and other beverages. Depending upon the mode, beverage and wine coolers can cool drinks to temperature as low as 4 degrees Celsius.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

➪ AB Electrolux

➪ Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

➪ GE Corporation

➪ ROYAL SUTAN AGUNG

➪ SANDEN INTERCOOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

➪ Liebherr

➪ NewAir

➪ EdgeStar

➪ GUANGZHOU LVNI COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION CO. LTD.



Impact of COVID-19:

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourist places in many countries was closed due to social distancing measures and lockdowns. This has led to a sharp decline in the demand for beverage and wine coolers. However, with gradually reducing cases, many government authorities have eased the regulations, which has led to the reopening of tourist places. Besides, there is growing interest in wine tasting among the younger population, which could further accelerate the demand for beverage and wine coolers in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

➾ The South East Asia beverage and wine coolers market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is owing to rapid growth of modern grocery retailers.

➾ Among countries, Indonesia is expected to witness significant growth in the South East Asia Beverage and wine coolers market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing per capita income and growing urbanization in the country.

➾ Key companies involved in the South East Asia Beverage and wine coolers market are AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., GE Corporation, Royal Sutan Agung, Sanden Intercool Public Company Limited, Liebherr, NewAir, EdgeStar, and Guangzhou Livni Commercial Refrigeration Co., Ltd.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers Market:-

⋙ Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers market

⋙ Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – The basic information of the South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers Market.

⋙Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers

⋙ Chapter 4: Presenting the South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

⋙ Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User, and Region/Country 2016-2022

⋙ Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the South East Asia Beverage and Wine Coolers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

⋙ Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Company with revenue share and sales

⋙ Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source