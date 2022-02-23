Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector | Most Anticipated Projector 2022
Dangbei launched a new 4K laser projector: Dangbei Mars Pro. As a high-end smart projector, it adopts TI DLP projection technology and a laser light source,LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei Corporation has launched a brandy new 4K laser projector: Dangbei Mars Pro. As a high-end smart home projector, it adopts TI DLP projection technology and a laser light source, which allows Dangbei Mars Pro to easily supports true 4K image output.
Plus, it has 3200 ANSI Lumens, which are much brighter than average home projectors. This is a remarkable breakthrough in brightness level of traditional home projectors. In another word, Dangbei Mars Pro is able to deliver crisper images and more vivid color reproduction than similar products.
Dangbei Mars Pro got a 150-inch display that allows users to enjoy giant screen visual experience. Couple that with a 0.47″ UHD DMD chip, and a resolution of 3840*2160, it is able to offer excellent high-quality pictures.
MEMC technology is also used in Dangbei Mars Pro to ensure the movies and games display smoother. MEMC is short for Motion Estimation Motion Compensation, it is a technology aimed at making videos smoother by matching the content’s frame rate with your screen’s refresh rate.
Also, Dangbei Mars Pro has built-in Wi-Fi and automatic focus adjustment. It features auto keystone correction, both horizontally and vertically. The intelligent screen adaptation enables it automatically avoid obstacles when determining where to project the image.
Moreover, Mars Pro 4K laser projector satisfies TÜV Rheinland’s test criteria and has got TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. This shows Mars Pro’s excellent performance in eye protection, providing users with better viewing experience.
Dangbei is the strongest competitor of XGIMI in China, they are the top two home projector brands in Chinese market, whose products are widely accepted by consumers, especially the young generation. The launch of Mars Pro marks the debut of Dangbei Corporation’s entering overseas markets. Dangbei’s previous success in China and this innovative product design and specification make Dangbei Mars Pro the most anticipated projector in 2022.
