Libertarian Party of New York Nominates Candidates for Statewide Races

The Libertarian Party of New York voted on nominations for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, as well as United States Senator.

There is a third choice, and New Yorkers need not be resigned to the authoritarian regimes brought forth by the Democrats and Republicans in Albany and Washington for decades.”
— Cody Anderson
ALBANY, NY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 19, the Libertarian Party of New York voted on nominations for the statewide races of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, as well as United States Senator.

The nominees chosen are led by 2018 gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe of Queens County and his 2018 running mate, Andrew Hollister of Monroe County. Also chosen were attorney Sean Hayes of New York County, for the office of Attorney General, and William Schmidt of Westchester County for the office of Comptroller. The LPNY nominated former State Senate candidate Thomas Quiter of Chenango County to run for the office of United States Senator.

Cody Anderson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York Cody Anderson shared the party’s enthusiasm over these nominees.

“The name recognition that Larry Sharpe and Andrew Hollister bring statewide is unprecedented among Libertarian candidates in New York,” Anderson explained. “Sean Hayes and Bill Schmidt are qualified experts in their fields who have a deep desire to bring a better, freer future to New York State. We also have a proven candidate in Tom Quiter, who will bring his previous experience to one of the highest profile races in the country as he challenges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“It is not hyperbolic to call this the strongest slate of liberty candidates the LPNY has ever had. We are confident that these candidates will show people that there is a third choice, and New Yorkers need not be resigned to the authoritarian regimes brought forth by the Democrats and Republicans in Albany and Washington for decades.”

For more information about the Libertarian Party of New York, please visit lpny.org. You may also visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LPNYOfficial , Twitter @LPNYOfficial, or Instagram @LPNYOfficial.

Larry Sharpe Announcement

