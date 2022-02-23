Food Packaging Equipment Market Worth $25.37 Billion by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2029," published by Meticulous Research®, the food packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022–2029 to reach $25.37 billion by 2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to reach 12,131.3 thousand units by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5249

Food packaging equipment is a machine that enables processed food manufacturers to package and distribute different food types in attractive and efficient packaging. Numerous food packaging equipment are used in conjunction with the processing equipment to streamline the food manufacturing process and reduce the cost over distribution and re-distribution of food products. The packaging of food has evolved over several years to meet the increasing environmental regulations, usage of food-grade materials, and types of packages. Efficient packaging increases the shelf life of products to a notable extent which significantly reduces food wastage. Food packaging equipment manufacturers are continuously advancing their products to meet the growing demand and integrate automation.

The major factors driving the overall growth of food packaging equipment market include increasing integration of automated technologies and flexibility of machinery, the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging, and food manufacturers' growing inclination towards using efficient food packaging products. However, issues related to recycling multilayer films and lack of skilled personnel and training are major challenges for the growth of the overall food packaging equipment market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Packaging Equipment Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in panic buying among consumers, which increased the demand for basic commodities, including food products. The increased consumption of food products significantly decreased the availability of grocery items at retail stores. Also, disrupted supply chains, labor shortages, and the increased demand for high volumes of raw materials created new challenges for the food industry. However, the situation gradually improved in 2021. Moreover, food packaging equipment manufacturers and food processing facilities started focusing on automating packaging processes.

In 2020, the food sector faced huge losses due to the ban on imports & exports, travel, and tourism. Major food-exporting countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, France, Canada, and Japan, faced losses due to restrictions on logistics and disrupted supply chains in end-user countries. The situation was severe in the first and second quarters of 2020 but started to normalize towards the end of 2020. By 2021, the situation improved noticeably with relaxations in government restrictions, leading to elevated demand for food products and increased commodity prices, which supported the recovery of the food packaging equipment market. Additionally, local manufacturing facilities that were temporarily shut down in the first six months of 2020 resumed operations from the third quarter due to the end of lockdowns and the need for economic growth.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5249

The complete ecosystem of the food industry, from raw material providers to food-service & delivery companies, was severely impacted by the pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the food industry started deploying automated systems to minimize manual contact with the final products. The industry is, however, expected to gain further traction in 2022. Thus, the need to limit human contact for curbing the further spread of COVID-19 is projected to result in the implementation of automated food packaging equipment across various F&B processing facilities globally.

The overall food packaging equipment market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on equipment type, the food packaging equipment market is segmented into form-fill-seal equipment, cartooning equipment, filling & dosing equipment, wrapping & bundling equipment, case packing equipment, labeling & coding equipment, inspecting, detecting, and checking weighing machines, and other equipment. In 2022, the form-fill-seal equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall food packaging equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the greater speed and versatility provided by FFS systems for food packaging companies. FFS systems use flexible film to form the primary package, such as a bag or pouch. These systems streamline the packaging process by reducing production time and increasing versatile manufacturing. However, the case packing equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as higher production volumes in a shorter duration, improved food safety, lowered company expenses—leading to reduced labor cost, and reduced risk of potential bottlenecks and downtime are driving the growth of this segment.

The form-fill-seal equipment segment is further segmented into vertical form-fill-seal equipment and horizontal form-fill-seal equipment. In 2022, the vertical form-fill-seal equipment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall form-fill-seal equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its flexibility to contain an automated assembly-line product packaging system. Vertical form-fill-seal machines are best suited for restrained floorspace and frequent packaging changeovers.

Quick Buy – Food Packaging Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/69399802

Based on application, the food packaging equipment market is segmented into dairy, bakery, chocolate & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood, snack food, and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022. The segment is also expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising consumption of processed and frozen meat and seafood. Moreover, the consumption of processed meat products has increased worldwide due to advancements in cold-chain logistics and efficient packaging solutions.

Based on geography, the global food packaging equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global food packaging equipment market. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributed to the growing application of packaged foods and the high concentration of locally available packaging equipment manufacturers. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest food commodity exporters globally, which further increases the demand for food packaging equipment in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Coesia S.P.A (Italy), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), MULTIVAC Group (Germany), IMA Group (U.S.), Krones AG (Germany), Tetra Laval Group (Switzerland), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), ARPAC LLC (U.S.), Ishida Co. Ltd (Japan), Omori Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), and TNA Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-packaging-equipment-market-5249

Scope of the Report

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Form-fill-seal Equipment Horizontal Form-fill-seal Equipment Pouch Packaging Other Packaging Form Vertical Form-fill-seal Equipment Pouch Packaging Other Packaging Form

Cartoning Equipment

Filling & Dosing Equipment

Wrapping & Bundling Equipment

Case Packing Equipment

Labeling & Coding Equipment

Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines

Other Equipment

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Application

Dairy

Bakery

Chocolate & Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Snack Food Chips Extruder & Puffed Snacks Nuts & Seeds Others

Others

Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5249

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecasts to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, and Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment) - Global Forecasts to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-5049

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End-Use, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957

Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Type (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, and Toxins), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, and; Seafood, Processed Food, Fruits and; Vegetables, Dairy Products) - Global Forecasts to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-safety-testing-market-5111

Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-x-ray-inspection-system-market-5148

Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market By Type (Meat Processing, Bakery Processing, Beverage Processing, Dairy Processing, Chocolate and Confectionery Processing) - Industry Forecasts 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-food-processing-equipment-market-4194

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/472/food-packaging-equipment-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research