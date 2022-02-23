Global Licorice Extract Market to Garner $3.58 Billion by 2030, States Allied Market Research

Licorice Extract Market

Rise in demand for cosmetic products, awareness about benefit of licorice extracts, use of licorice extracts for treatment of COVID-19 fuel the growth of market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the licorice extract market. The findings of the report states that the global market for licorice extract generated $1.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $3.58 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenarios for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead-Research, Food & Beverage at Allied Market Research, outlined, “Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to garner the highest sales and significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in per capita expenditure on functional food & beverages along with surge in awareness about negative health effects of artificial sweeteners.”

The report provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities to assist market players to strategize and capitalize on new opportunities. Rise in demand for cosmetic products, awareness about benefits of licorice extracts, and use of licorice extracts for treatment of COVID-19fuel the growth of the global licorice extract market. However, the availability of a variety of substitutes for licorice in the food & beverages industry and declining tobacco industry restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rise in demand for natural, clean label products, and new demand from the animal feed industry offers new opportunities for the market growth.

The research provides a detailed scenario regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the licorice extract market across the globe.Germany-based researchers found out that the aqueous form of licorice root extract has neutralizing ability against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. The licorice extracts are used for better recovery among patients due to their anti-viral characteristic properties.

The report offers a detailed analysis of segments of the global licorice extract market. These segments include product type, form, application, and region. This analysis assists new entrants, investors, and market players as they can determine the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments for determining growth strategies for the next few years.

On the basis of product type, the pharmaceutical grade segment led the market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. The awareness about the myriad properties of numerous licorice compounds such as anti-microbial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory drive the growth of this segment. However, the feed grade segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is projected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America and Europeregions are likely to witness a increased demand for organic licorice extracts. However, the Asia-pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global licorice extract market analyzed in the research include C.E. Roeper GmbH, GlycyrrhizaGlabra Co., Ltd, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Ransom Naturals, BGG World, F&C Licorice Ltd, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Norevo GmbH, Zelang Group, HB Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, Zagros Licorice Co., and others.

