Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,322 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Charles As Presiding Judge Of The Tenth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, February 23 - February 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alfonso Charles as Presiding Judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Alfonso Charles of Longview is Judge of the 124th Judicial District Court in Gregg County and has served as the Presiding Judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region since February 2018. He is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a former member of its Criminal Law Advisory Commission. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Litigation Section, Criminal Justice Section, and the Judicial Section, where he is chair of the Legislative Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Association of District Judges, and Gregg County Bar Association. He is a former member of the Texas Judicial Council, Texas Indigent Defense Commission, Judicial Education Committee, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. He is president of the See-Saw Children’s Place Board of Directors, board member of The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center Development Council, and a former member of the Longview-Greggton Rotary. Additionally, he is a member of Longview’s First United Methodist Church and serves as a Sunday school teacher. Charles received a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Charles As Presiding Judge Of The Tenth Administrative Judicial Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.