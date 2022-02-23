Digital Commerce Platform Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market is expected to be valued at US$ 23,175.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period (2019-2027)

The report on the Digital Commerce Platform market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Digital Commerce Platform Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Digital Commerce Platform Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Digital Commerce Platform Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing usage of consumer electronic products in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached Rs 76,400 crore (US$ 10.93 billion) in 2019. The appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach Rs 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025.

Company Profiles

• Magento, Inc.* (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

• Elastic Path Software Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• NetSuite Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce

• Apttus Corporation

• Adobe, Inc.

• Hybris AG

• CloudCraze Software LLC

• com, Inc.

• Demandware, Inc.

• Digital River, Inc.



Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Digital Commerce Platform market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, By Business Model

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to Business (C2B)

• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Software as a Service

• Fully Managed

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Verticals

• BFSI

• Retail

• Communication

• Airline + Travel

• Others

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Digital Commerce Platform Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key developments:

• In May 2020, Slatwall Commerce launches B2B eCommerce Kickstarter to roll out digital storefronts powered by an enterprise platform. It is an all-inclusive eCommerce solution designed to solve the dilemma many businesses are facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and changing B2B purchasing trends.

• In February 2020, Dawn Food Products Inc. has launched an e-commerce platform for existing retail bakery customers across the U.S.

• In May 2020, Patanjali Ayurved has announced the launch of its e-commerce platform ‘OrderMe’ to sell swadeshi-only items

• In October 2020, Carrefour has launched a new e-commerce platform. The company is evolving in the fast integration of its internal and external systems to provide a unified experience for its millions of customers.

• In September 2020, Electro Rent has added e-commerce capability to its new global website. The new website helps customers to find, research, and compare more than 21,000 test and measurement products.