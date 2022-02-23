Global Online Grocery Market Size and Share 2022 | Analysis By Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Healthy CAGR of 24.8%, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 60 percent.

Global “Online Grocery Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Online Grocery industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Online Grocery market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Online Grocery market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Online Grocery market.

Scope of the Online Grocery Market Report:

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Global Online Grocery key players include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Target, FreshDirect, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

In terms of product, Packaged Foods is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of end user, the largest end user is Personal Shoppers, followed by Business Customers.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Grocery Market

The global Online Grocery market size is projected to reach US$ 203290 million by 2027, from US$ 42830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2027.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Online Grocery Market include: The research covers the current Online Grocery market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Carrefour

Kroger

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Alibaba

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

The Online Grocery Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Online Grocery business, the date to enter into the Online Grocery market, Online Grocery product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Grocery?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Grocery? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Online Grocery Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Online Grocery market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Grocery Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Online Grocery market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Online Grocery Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Online Grocery market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

