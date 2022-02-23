Methanol Market Strategic Study, Future Prospects and Growth Drivers to 2026 | BASF SE, Celanese Corporation

Methanol

Methanol is a liquid which is manufactured mostly through oxidization of methane or through synthesis of carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

A detailed report on Global Methanol Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Methanol market is segmented on the basis of feedstock type, application, and end-use industry.

Methanol market is segmented on the basis of feedstock type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of feedstock type, the market is segmented into oil & gas and coal. Oil & gas feedstock segment is expected to contribute the major market share in the global market. On the basis of end-use industry, methanol market is segmented into automotive industry, construction industry, and others. Automotive end user industry segment is expected to hold leading share of methanol industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝) 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐌𝐇𝐓𝐋)

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐌𝐆𝐂)

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐢 & 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐝 (𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐬)

𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐂, 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝

𝐙𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐙𝐏𝐂)

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Methanol market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Feedstock Type

➣Oil & Gas

➣Coal

Application

➣Formaldehyde

➣Acetic Acid

➣MTBE

➣DME

➣Gasoline

End-use Industry

➣Automotive

➣Construction

➣Others

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

Methanol is extensively utilized at filling stations and as alternative fuel which is expected to drive the demand for methanol. Methanol is widely used at various industries such as construction, automotive, textile, and furniture industries. Increased activities in these industries have further boosted the demand for methanol across the globe. Formaldehyde and acetic acid are widely used derivatives of methanol across the globe. Natural gas is the primary source of feedstock for manufacturing methanol. Asia Pacific is the leading market for methanol across the globe.

𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

Globally, various mixtures of methanol are being utilized as alternative fuel source for vehicles and other applications. This trend is expected to boost the demand for methanol. Derivatives of methanol are widely used for various industrial applications and processes which are expected to boost the demand for methanol in these industries. Applications such olefins, DME, and gasoline blending provide huge growth opportunities for methanol market. Regions such Middle East and Africa and Latin America have also boosted the production of methanol owing to easy availability and low cost of natural gas in these regions.

