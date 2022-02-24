Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,274 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Democratising AI for every business

How a single unified platform can enable fast and efficient commercial AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tom New, Head of Category at Peak explains how the uptake of AI in business can be accelerated by Decision Intelligence (DI) – the application of Artificial Intelligence to commercial decision making.

Although we live in an Intelligence Era, most businesses are struggling to tap into AI’s full potential. Traditionally businesses approach a project from the ‘bottom up’, first understanding what data is available and then determining what they can achieve. By contrast, Decision Intelligence is outcome focused, meaning solutions are built with a specific objective in mind. This is just one reason why DI will be the way most businesses adopt AI.

To implement DI, businesses need three things: an AI-ready data set that comprises of all data from across an organisation; a centralised intelligence trained to that business, and an interface for non-technical teams to interact with that intelligence. This last step is crucial for wider adoption, and means that commercial users can see the benefits in real time, and help to iterate and improve the solution.

DI can be implemented across every department in every industry, from marketing and sales, to procurement, logistics and distribution. That’s because we now live in a world where every function of every business generates large amounts of data; most operate under significant uncertainty and complexity, but still need to make consistent data driven decisions. That’s where Decision Intelligence comes in.

To learn more about Decision Intelligence and its benefits, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Peak

Peak is a Decision Intelligence platform with a suite of outcome-focused features. It enables customers to build and integrate AI-powered solutions to deliver on commercial objectives, directing decision making across multiple business functions. The Peak platform makes AI applications widely accessible within a business; uniting both technical and line-of-business teams on one platform.

www.peak.ai

Press
Business Reporter
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Democratising AI for every business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.