Business Reporter: Democratising AI for every business

How a single unified platform can enable fast and efficient commercial AILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tom New, Head of Category at Peak explains how the uptake of AI in business can be accelerated by Decision Intelligence (DI) – the application of Artificial Intelligence to commercial decision making.
Although we live in an Intelligence Era, most businesses are struggling to tap into AI’s full potential. Traditionally businesses approach a project from the ‘bottom up’, first understanding what data is available and then determining what they can achieve. By contrast, Decision Intelligence is outcome focused, meaning solutions are built with a specific objective in mind. This is just one reason why DI will be the way most businesses adopt AI.
To implement DI, businesses need three things: an AI-ready data set that comprises of all data from across an organisation; a centralised intelligence trained to that business, and an interface for non-technical teams to interact with that intelligence. This last step is crucial for wider adoption, and means that commercial users can see the benefits in real time, and help to iterate and improve the solution.
DI can be implemented across every department in every industry, from marketing and sales, to procurement, logistics and distribution. That’s because we now live in a world where every function of every business generates large amounts of data; most operate under significant uncertainty and complexity, but still need to make consistent data driven decisions. That’s where Decision Intelligence comes in.
To learn more about Decision Intelligence and its benefits, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Peak
Peak is a Decision Intelligence platform with a suite of outcome-focused features. It enables customers to build and integrate AI-powered solutions to deliver on commercial objectives, directing decision making across multiple business functions. The Peak platform makes AI applications widely accessible within a business; uniting both technical and line-of-business teams on one platform.
www.peak.ai
