eSports Market is expanding rapidly with Lenovo introducing new Legion Gaming PCs with new Intel Core processors

eSports Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esports market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.73 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Esports also styled as e-sportas are a type of video game sports competition. Competitors from different teams participate in the same game. There is a number of popular games, for which different teams face off such as Fortnite, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Call of Duty, and others. Esports has gained significant popularity over the years, typically due to the rapid growth of the PC gaming sector. The popularity of esports has increased massively over the years. With the availability of special gaming computers and supporting devices, esports is likely to be gaining significant traction in the near future. With growing popularity, video gaming companies are focused on launching new attractive games, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the industry. Recently, in October 2020, An Esports launched its new range of Mid Tower Chassis ICE1-30 AG and ICE-120AG in India. Hence, such factors can augment growth of the esports market.



Another key factor governing the development of this market is rising live streaming of games. There are many live game streaming platforms such as Twitch, Hitbox, Azubu, and YouTube Gaming available that allow people to record themselves playing games to a live audience online. Growing popularity of these platforms has increased the adoption of esports and video games. Thus, such factors can potentially stimulate growth of the esports market. Recently, in May 2021, Lenovo launched new Legion Gaming PCs with new Intel Core processors and high-refresh monitors for enhanced esports experiences.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Valve Corporation

Nintendo of America Inc.

Riot Games Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Tencent Holding Limited

Gameloft SE

Turner Broadcasting System

CJ Corporation and Electronic Arts Inc.

and Others

The most common video games associated esports are Counter-Strike, League Legends, Dota, Super Smash Bros, etc. Esports has become significantly popular over the years with the advent of novel gaming consoles, advanced features in PC, and supportive equipment such as headsets. Despite these advantages, certain challenges remain prevalent in the market and can limit its development. For instance, threats from esport gambling and betting platform can impede growth of the esports market. Besides, lack of standardization can limit growth of the esports market in the near future.

Key Highlights of the Report:-

โœค Market Performance

โœค Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โœค Market Trends

โœค Market Drivers and Success Factors

โœค The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

โœค Value Chain Analysis

โœค Structure of the Global Market

โœค Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

When it comes to regional impact, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the esports market. This is typically due to the fact that PC gaming is highly popular in the U.S. As a matter of esports is a multimillion-dollar business in the U.S. with the involvement of developers, gamers, leagues, streaming platforms, and TV networks. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is registering robust growth since there is high penetration of mobile gaming and internet usage in the region.



