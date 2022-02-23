eSports Market is expanding rapidly with Lenovo introducing new Legion Gaming PCs with new Intel Core processors

eSports Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esports market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.73 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Esports also styled as e-sportas are a type of video game sports competition. Competitors from different teams participate in the same game. There is a number of popular games, for which different teams face off such as Fortnite, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Call of Duty, and others. Esports has gained significant popularity over the years, typically due to the rapid growth of the PC gaming sector. The popularity of esports has increased massively over the years. With the availability of special gaming computers and supporting devices, esports is likely to be gaining significant traction in the near future. With growing popularity, video gaming companies are focused on launching new attractive games, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the industry. Recently, in October 2020, An Esports launched its new range of Mid Tower Chassis ICE1-30 AG and ICE-120AG in India. Hence, such factors can augment growth of the esports market.



𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4191



Another key factor governing the development of this market is rising live streaming of games. There are many live game streaming platforms such as Twitch, Hitbox, Azubu, and YouTube Gaming available that allow people to record themselves playing games to a live audience online. Growing popularity of these platforms has increased the adoption of esports and video games. Thus, such factors can potentially stimulate growth of the esports market. Recently, in May 2021, Lenovo launched new Legion Gaming PCs with new Intel Core processors and high-refresh monitors for enhanced esports experiences.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Valve Corporation

Nintendo of America Inc.

Riot Games Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Tencent Holding Limited

Gameloft SE

Turner Broadcasting System

CJ Corporation and Electronic Arts Inc.

and Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:-

⇢ What are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market?

⇢ Which markets are significantly positive for developing businesses?

⇢ How will the eSports market change in the next five years?

⇢ What are the drivers and restraints of the eSports market?

⇢ Which regional market will show the highest growth?

⇢ What will be the CAGR and size of the eSports market throughout the forecast period?

⇢ Which segments are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period?

⇢ What is the forecast estimation of eSports market growth?

⇢ Which market segments are expected to boost the growth of the industry?

⇢ Who are the dominating players of the eSports industry?



𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 | 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗢𝗳𝗳

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4191



The most common video games associated esports are Counter-Strike, League Legends, Dota, Super Smash Bros, etc. Esports has become significantly popular over the years with the advent of novel gaming consoles, advanced features in PC, and supportive equipment such as headsets. Despite these advantages, certain challenges remain prevalent in the market and can limit its development. For instance, threats from esport gambling and betting platform can impede growth of the esports market. Besides, lack of standardization can limit growth of the esports market in the near future.

Key Highlights of the Report:-

✤ Market Performance

✤ Market Outlook (2022-2027)

✤ Market Trends

✤ Market Drivers and Success Factors

✤ The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

✤ Value Chain Analysis

✤ Structure of the Global Market

✤ Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

When it comes to regional impact, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the esports market. This is typically due to the fact that PC gaming is highly popular in the U.S. As a matter of esports is a multimillion-dollar business in the U.S. with the involvement of developers, gamers, leagues, streaming platforms, and TV networks. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is registering robust growth since there is high penetration of mobile gaming and internet usage in the region.



𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 & 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/4191



𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕. 𝑰𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒑𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕, 𝒘𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏.