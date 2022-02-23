Automotive Washer System Market (CAGR of 5.1%) Increasing Sales of Automobiles is anticipated to spur growth in future.

Automotive Washer System Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Washer System Market was accounted for US$ 20,170.4 Mn in terms of value and 1,605.9 Mn in units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.1% for the period 2019-2027.

Automotive washer systems are one of the most fundamental features found in almost every vehicle manufactured these days. It helps to ensure that the vehicle remains free from any kind of mechanical or performance problem. Automotive headlight washer set is an integral feature found in full size, compact and luxury cars. On the other hand, the windshield washer set is an inherent feature found in heavy, medium, and passenger cars manufactured around the world. Apart from this, new automotive windshield washer systems come with automatic sensors so that they can automatically detect the amount of water present glass of windshield.

Increasing production and sale of vehicles is fueling the growth of the automotive windshield washer system market. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, 92.8 million motor vehicles were produced globally in 2019. 25% of all passenger cars produced worldwide are made in Europe. More than 80 million passenger cars were produced around the world in 2017. High demand for a premium vehicle that is reliable, economical, durable, and easy to integrate is again projected to foster the growth of the automotive windshield washer system market. Improving standard of living and growing disposable income of consumers across developing countries is further projected to propel the growth of the market.

From the geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rapid production of automobiles in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, domestic automobile production increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY16-20 with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country in FY20. Overall, domestic automobile sales increased at 1.29% CAGR between FY16-FY20 with 21.55 million vehicles being sold in FY20. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technology for maintenance of automobiles is further anticipated to augment the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Key Developments:

➤ In February 2019, Schumak, engaged in manufacturing washing lifts for commercial vehicles, cars, and three-wheelers, with a wide range of tonnage capacities. It also manufactures robotic car washes, under chassis washers, air compressors, engine cranes, and even digital tire inflators.

➤ In July 2020, MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm, has announced the launch of its express carwash platform, Clean Streak Ventures. Clean Streak is a national carwash platform that currently operates 10 locations in Florida.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

➛ Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

➛ Robert Bosch GmbH

➛ Trico Products Corporation

➛ Denso Corporation

➛ Mergon Group

➛ Valeo SA

➛Mitsuba Corporation

➛ Continental AG

➛ Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

➛ HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

The study focuses on the market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other characteristics of the top players in the global Automotive Washer System market.

