Orthodontics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 4,550.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population

The global orthodontics market is projected to be worth USD 10.60 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

Advancement in orthodontics technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. For instance, at present, orthodontists can transfer 3D teeth digital images directly into plastic models deploying digital printers that take the digital file and print the 3D mold. This technology is still emerging and is likely to open up ample opportunities to the market players in the future. The advantage of having this technology is obtaining a precise teeth mold with lifetime durability.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, OrVance signed a partnership agreement with GC Orthodontics America for funding the substitution of conventional dental wax used in orthodontic procedures with OrthoDots® CLEAR, an innovative dental care standard.

Orthodontic instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period attributed to a rise in the replacement rate of the handheld instruments, growing awareness associated with instruments' hygiene, and growing demand for orthodontics.

Adults comprise about a quarter of the orthodontic patients as crooked teeth may cause other dental issues, including tooth decay, chewing difficulty, and gum disease.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to a growing demand for braces & ligatures, particularly in children, the presence of a large patient pool, and dental disease severity.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

