Companies Invest In The Blockchain Technologies Market For High Efficiency In Data Management

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies across various industries are increasingly investing in global blockchain technologies market due to its high efficiency in data management. The blockchain technology is growing strongly in major sectors such as healthcare, banking and finance, digital assets, and also in several government departments. Thus, companies like VISA, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon are investing in the technology to integrate blockchain with their daily operations at an early stage. Blockchain technologies market trends include companies using blockchain technology to create smart contracts, this helps to speed up the payment processes as well as provides support while investing in the stock exchange. In 2021, Associated press announced to make their sports, race call and economic datasets available to leading blockchains through Chain-link. The implementation will enable smart contracts on any blockchain to securely interact with AP’s real-world data.

In 2021, Midpoint Holdings Ltd announced the acquisition of blockchain technology company, Blockchain World Ltd for an undisclosed amount. From the transaction, Midpoint aims to augment the consumer facing platform within digital assets space.

The global blockchain technologies market size is expected to grow from $5.49 billion in 2021 to $8.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9%. The change in the blockchain technologies market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $48.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 54.0%.

Major players covered in the global blockchain technologies industry are IBM, AWS, Microsoft Corporations, Ripple, Circle Internet Financial Limited, R3, Patron, Steem, Chain, Celsius Network, Menlo One, TraDove, Deloitte, Coinbase Inc., BitFury Usa Inc., Cegeka, Infosys, Huawei, BlockCypher, Symbiont, BigchainDB, Applied Blockchain, RecordsKeeper, Blockpoint, Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Blockchain Foundry, AlphaPoint and Factom.

TBRC’s global blockchain technologies market report is segmented by type into public, private, hybrid, by provider into application providers, middleware providers, infrastructure providers, by end-user into financial services, consumer or industrial electronics, technology, media, and telecom, healthcare, transportation, public sector, others, by application into payments, exchanges, smart contracts, documentation, digital identity, supply chain management, governance, risk, and compliance management, others (digital voting and content storage management).

